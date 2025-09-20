How to get Batmobile in Fortnite

The Batmobile in Fortnite has officially arrived, giving players the chance to drive one of the most iconic superhero vehicles of all time. The car arrived in the game on September 20, 2025, and like most recently released cars in Fortnite, the Batmobile has been imported from Rocket League.

On that note, here’s everything to know about the Batmobile in Fortnite.

How to unlock the Batmobile in Fortnite

For those who don't know, this is the 1989 Batmobile, which was very popular in the comics. If you already own it in Rocket League, you get it for free in Fortnite. Simply log in using the same Epic Games account on both games, and the vehicle will be added to your in-game locker.

Fortnite @Fortnite Beaming up the bat-signal to let you know the Batmobile (1989) is here 🦇

For players who don’t have it in Rocket League, the Batmobile (1989) Bundle is currently available in the Fortnite Item Shop. It costs 2,500 V-Bucks and includes multiple cosmetic items. Note that these items are not available for purchase individually. Here are all the items included in the Bundle:

Batmobile (1989) Car

Batmobile (1989) Wheels

Batmobile (1989) Boost

Batman (1989) Decal

Reel Life Decal

Color Trim Decal

Jokerized Decal

The Decals in this Bundle are only compatible with the Batmobile, but the Boost and Wheels can be used on other vehicles as well. All of the items are fully compatible in Rocket League.

As mentioned in the in-game item shop, the Batmobile will be available for purchase until October 4, 2025, after which it will be out of rotation. However, it's not an exclusive item and will return in future shop rotations.

That's everything to know about the Batmobile in Fortnite. If you are a fan of DC comics, this item could be a great addition to your in-game collection. Additionally, Epic Games might consider adding other variants of the Batmobile from Rocket League to Fortnite in the future.

