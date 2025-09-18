How to get Pontiac Firebird and Chevrolet Astro in Fortnite

Fortnite has been adding more and more cars from Rocket League to its lineup for quite a while now. This time, players have the chance to unlock both the Pontiac Firebird and the Chevrolet Astro - the process is straightforward. Both of these vehicles are unique and will stand out in the lobby.

On that note, here's how to get the Pontiac Firebird and Chevrolet Astro in Fortnite.

How to unlock the Pontiac Firebird and Chevrolet Astro in Fortnite

Rocket League Season 20 kicked off recently, with both the Pontiac Firebird and Chevrolet Astro part of the new Rocket Pass. For those unaware, many of the new Rocket League vehicles are now compatible with Fortnite. You can use them in both games at no extra cost using the same Epic Games account.

All you have to do is purchase the Season 20 Rocket Pass to get both the Pontiac Firebird and the Chevrolet Astro van in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.

Pontiac Firebird (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Psyonix)

The Pontiac Firebird is the easier of the two to get, as it unlocks immediately upon purchasing the Rocket Pass. Meanwhile, the Chevrolet Astro requires more effort, as it unlocks after reaching Tier 33. Besides these two cars, you can also unlock other items, such as wheels and decals.

The Rocket Pass costs 1000 Credits, which is equivalent to about $10 in real currency. However, if you are subscribed to Fortnite Crew membership, you get the Rocket Pass at no extra cost.

Do note that the last day to claim both of these vehicles is December 10, 2025, as that's when Rocket League Season 20 ends. Considering these cars are part of the Rocket Pass, they aren't likely to return after the season concludes.

That concludes our guide on how to unlock the Pontiac Firebird and Chevrolet Astro in Fortnite. Note that you must be logged into the same Epic Games account on both games.

