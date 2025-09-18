Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.30) downtime and release countdown: What time will servers go live?

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.30) downtime (which has begun), and the release countdown are four hours (240 minutes) apart. This is longer than usual, but since it is the third major update, the timeline is justified. The Fortnite downtime today (September 18, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am Eastern Time, while the servers are set to come online again at 8 am Eastern Time.In terms of new content, Epic Games has confirmed that Megazord will be added to the game and featured in the Battle Pass. There is also talk of a collaboration with Doja Cat, but no details have been shared yet. That said, here are the details regarding the Fortnite downtime and when the servers will come online again for update v37.30.Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.30) downtime countdown time for all major time zonesThe United States of America and EuropeThe Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.30) downtime will start early morning and during the day for these respective regions: 1 am Pacific Time (PT)3 am Central Time (CT)4 am Eastern Time (ET)8 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)9 am Middle European Time (MET)10 am Eastern European Time (EET)Asia and AustraliaThe Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.30) downtime will start in the afternoon for regions in Asia.1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)4 pm Singapore Time (SGT)5 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)6 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)9 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.20) release countdown time for all major time zonesThe United States of America and EuropeThe servers will go live in the early morning for regions in America and the afternoon for players in Europe. Here are the timings:5 am Pacific Time (PT)7 am Central Time (CT)8 am Eastern Time (ET)12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)1 pm Middle European Time (MET)2 pm Eastern European Time (EET)Asia and AustraliaDowntime for Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.30) will end by evening in different parts of Asia. Here are the timings:5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)8 pm Singapore Time (SGT)9 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)10 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)1 am Samoa Standard Time (SST) (September 11, 2025)Read more articles here:Fortnite FNCS 2026 reveals massive prize pool for mobile players: Schedule, format, and more revealedEpic Games confirms Fortnite's Ranked 2.0 modeEpic Games announces official Fortnite anthem by d4vd