  • Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.30) downtime and release countdown: What time will servers go live?

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Sep 18, 2025 08:19 GMT
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.30) downtime and release countdown (Image via Epic Games)
The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.30) downtime (which has begun), and the release countdown are four hours (240 minutes) apart. This is longer than usual, but since it is the third major update, the timeline is justified. The Fortnite downtime today (September 18, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am Eastern Time, while the servers are set to come online again at 8 am Eastern Time.

In terms of new content, Epic Games has confirmed that Megazord will be added to the game and featured in the Battle Pass. There is also talk of a collaboration with Doja Cat, but no details have been shared yet. That said, here are the details regarding the Fortnite downtime and when the servers will come online again for update v37.30.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.30) downtime countdown time for all major time zones

The United States of America and Europe

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.30) downtime will start early morning and during the day for these respective regions:

  • 1 am Pacific Time (PT)
  • 3 am Central Time (CT)
  • 4 am Eastern Time (ET)
  • 8 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
  • 9 am Middle European Time (MET)
  • 10 am Eastern European Time (EET)

Asia and Australia

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.30) downtime will start in the afternoon for regions in Asia.

  • 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
  • 4 pm Singapore Time (SGT)
  • 5 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)
  • 6 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)
  • 9 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.20) release countdown time for all major time zones

The United States of America and Europe

The servers will go live in the early morning for regions in America and the afternoon for players in Europe. Here are the timings:

  • 5 am Pacific Time (PT)
  • 7 am Central Time (CT)
  • 8 am Eastern Time (ET)
  • 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
  • 1 pm Middle European Time (MET)
  • 2 pm Eastern European Time (EET)
Asia and Australia

Downtime for Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.30) will end by evening in different parts of Asia. Here are the timings:

  • 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
  • 8 pm Singapore Time (SGT)
  • 9 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)
  • 10 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)
  • 1 am Samoa Standard Time (SST) (September 11, 2025)
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

