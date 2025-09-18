Fortnite downtime today (September 18, 2025): When will servers be back up?

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Sep 18, 2025 06:29 GMT
Fortnite downtime today (September 18, 2025) starts at 4 AM ET (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite downtime today (September 18, 2025) starts at 4 AM ET (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite downtime today (September 18, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 AM ET. As always, matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes prior to the servers being taken offline. The servers will go live again by 8 AM ET. This downtime will usher in the third major update (v37.30) for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season and the last one before Fortnitemares 2025.

In terms of content, Epic Games has confirmed that Megazord will be added ot the game once downtime ends. And Doja Cat has teased the arrival of her Icon Series Outfit soon. There's also talk of Sonic being added as a collaboration soon. That said, here is everything you need to know about the Fortnite downtime today (September 18, 2025).

How long will the Fortnite downtime today (September 18, 2025) last?

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (September 18, 2025) will last approximately four hours (240 minutes). The servers will go offline at 4:00 AM ET and will be back online by 8 AM ET. Epic Games will provide an official update when servers are online.

Note: Fortnite downtime today (September 18, 2025) could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

Content changes for Fortnite update v37.30

As mentioned, once downtime ends, you will be able to take control of Megazord and take the fight to the bugs. However, be warned that bugs will not be the only entities gunning for you (quite literally). Other players will try to bring down the mighty Megazord as well. You will have to either deal with these oppressors or have Megazord taken out of commission.

Since Doja Cat has confirmed a collaboration, we could get more information about it once downtime begins. She's already a part of Festival, so an Outfit would fit in really well. As for other things, such as Proximity Chat and Sonic cosmetics, there's no word on them thus far. We could also get teasers for Fortnitemares 2025.

About the author
Matthew Wilkins

Twitter icon

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

