Fortnite downtime today (September 18, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime today (September 18, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 AM ET. As always, matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes prior to the servers being taken offline. The servers will go live again by 8 AM ET. This downtime will usher in the third major update (v37.30) for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season and the last one before Fortnitemares 2025.In terms of content, Epic Games has confirmed that Megazord will be added ot the game once downtime ends. And Doja Cat has teased the arrival of her Icon Series Outfit soon. There's also talk of Sonic being added as a collaboration soon. That said, here is everything you need to know about the Fortnite downtime today (September 18, 2025).How long will the Fortnite downtime today (September 18, 2025) last?According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (September 18, 2025) will last approximately four hours (240 minutes). The servers will go offline at 4:00 AM ET and will be back online by 8 AM ET. Epic Games will provide an official update when servers are online.Note: Fortnite downtime today (September 18, 2025) could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.Content changes for Fortnite update v37.30As mentioned, once downtime ends, you will be able to take control of Megazord and take the fight to the bugs. However, be warned that bugs will not be the only entities gunning for you (quite literally). Other players will try to bring down the mighty Megazord as well. You will have to either deal with these oppressors or have Megazord taken out of commission.Since Doja Cat has confirmed a collaboration, we could get more information about it once downtime begins. She's already a part of Festival, so an Outfit would fit in really well. As for other things, such as Proximity Chat and Sonic cosmetics, there's no word on them thus far. We could also get teasers for Fortnitemares 2025.