Upcoming Fortnite game mode featuring proximity chat leaked

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Aug 26, 2025 15:33 GMT
Fortnite new game mode
Leaks suggest a new Fortnite game mode with proximity chat could be coming soon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The latest Fortnite leaks by data miner @osirion_gg hint at an upcoming game mode titled 'Unhinged', and players are excited. Apart from new gameplay mechanics, it seems to reportedly add proximity chat, a feature that was recently implemented in select UEFN experiences.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Fortnite game mode 'Unhinged', based on the latest leaks and speculations.

Note: This article is based on leaks and data mined by leakers like @Hypex, @osirion_gg. All information herein should be taken with a cold glass of Slurp and a generous pinch of salt.

Leaks hint at new Fortnite game mode with proximity chat

The latest Fortnite leaks suggest that an upcoming mode with proximity chat could make its way to the game. According to leaker and data miner @osirion_gg, a new mode called 'Unhinged' was found in the mined data from the game files. It suggests a five-player squad gameplay based on existing mechanics that could be released soon.

Based on the leaks, this game mode is set to have proximity chat and features a format that is similar to Zero Build squads based on the Battle Royale map. However, the mechanism of the battle bus seems to be eliminated in this mode. This gives rise to the possibility of a different spawning mechanism that utilises a new way of dropping players onto the map.

Additionally, this game mode is reportedly set to have 64 players and will not have any bots to fill up the lobbies. Apart from this, the leaks also suggest that 'Unhinged' could feature something called the delulu modifiers, without any explanation as to its function. With overhauls and changes to major aspects of gameplay in recent times, the developers may have a new format in mind.

However, Epic Games has not confirmed if or when this game mode could arrive. Players will have to wait for a teaser or announcement from the developers to see if these Fortnite leaks hold true. With the introduction of new modes and playstyles, it could come as no surprise if there is something new planned for gamers to spice things up.

Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

Edited by Sayendra Basu
