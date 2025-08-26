Upcoming Fortnite game mode featuring proximity chat leaked

The latest Fortnite leaks by data miner @osirion_gg hint at an upcoming game mode titled 'Unhinged', and players are excited. Apart from new gameplay mechanics, it seems to reportedly add proximity chat, a feature that was recently implemented in select UEFN experiences. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Fortnite game mode 'Unhinged', based on the latest leaks and speculations.Note: This article is based on leaks and data mined by leakers like @Hypex, @osirion_gg. All information herein should be taken with a cold glass of Slurp and a generous pinch of salt.Leaks hint at new Fortnite game mode with proximity chatThe latest Fortnite leaks suggest that an upcoming mode with proximity chat could make its way to the game. According to leaker and data miner @osirion_gg, a new mode called 'Unhinged' was found in the mined data from the game files. It suggests a five-player squad gameplay based on existing mechanics that could be released soon.Based on the leaks, this game mode is set to have proximity chat and features a format that is similar to Zero Build squads based on the Battle Royale map. However, the mechanism of the battle bus seems to be eliminated in this mode. This gives rise to the possibility of a different spawning mechanism that utilises a new way of dropping players onto the map.Additionally, this game mode is reportedly set to have 64 players and will not have any bots to fill up the lobbies. Apart from this, the leaks also suggest that 'Unhinged' could feature something called the delulu modifiers, without any explanation as to its function. With overhauls and changes to major aspects of gameplay in recent times, the developers may have a new format in mind.However, Epic Games has not confirmed if or when this game mode could arrive. Players will have to wait for a teaser or announcement from the developers to see if these Fortnite leaks hold true. With the introduction of new modes and playstyles, it could come as no surprise if there is something new planned for gamers to spice things up.Also read: How to get the Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory UmbrellaRead more articles here:UEFN reportedly set to receive an AI assistantFortnite acknowledges bugs pointed out by a player and confirms the future improvement roadmapAfter Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFNEverything spotted in the Chapter 6 Season 4 key artEpic Games x Squid Game collaboration explained, major character skin release date revealedLeaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite