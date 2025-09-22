The Weeknd teases Fortnite x Daft Punk collab, as Epic Games officially announces it

Epic Games has finally confirmed that a Fortnite x Daft Punk collaboration is on the way, after months of speculation and discussions in the community. Interestingly, even The Weeknd seems to be involved in this event. Leading up to the reveal, Epic teased the crossover through many cryptic teasers, which kept the fans guessing about what's really coming.On that note, here’s a brief look at how the collaboration was teased and what's mentioned in the official Fortnite x Daft Punk blog.Fortnite x Daft Punk: Event details, The Weeknd connection, and moreFor months, leakers speculated that the giant monolith on the Chapter 6 Season 4 map was tied to Daft Punk. A few days ago, people found posts of the Fortnite Daft Punk Experience featuring a QR code at the bottom, which let the fans set a reminder for September 27, 2025.Soon after, Fortnite released a password-protected reel, with the code &quot;pyramid&quot;, a subtle nod to the infamous Daft Punk stage design from the 2000s. The video featured a cryptic message, which many thought was in The Weeknd's voice. The speculation turned real when singer himself posted an Instagram story tagging Fortnite and Daft Punk.Finally, on September 22, 2025, Epic Games released a blog confirming everything. The Daft Punk Experience will go live on September 27 at 1:30 PM Eastern Time. Do note that this is not a concert, but an interactive music playground. Epic Games has also confirmed that there will be an afterparty event, but not much is known about it yet.As always, the collaboration also includes skin bundles that will arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop on the same day.That's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Daft Punk collaboration.Read more articles here:How to get Batmobile in FortniteLeaks suggest Repo collaboration could be coming in FortniteFNCS 2026 reveals massive prize pool for mobile players: Schedule, format, and more revealedFortnite Lord Zedd Bundle: Price and itemsFortnite FNCS 2025 Global Championship results