Fortnite downtime today (September 25, 2025): When will servers be back up?

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Sep 25, 2025 05:05 GMT
Fortnite downtime today (September 25, 2025) will start at 4 AM ET (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite downtime today (September 25, 2025) will start at 4 AM ET (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite downtime today (September 25, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am ET. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the servers are taken offline. If you're still in-game, consider ending your session to avoid losing out on progression in certain modes. The servers will go live again by 5:30 am ET.

Ad

In terms of content, Epic Games has all but confirmed a major collaboration with Daft Punk on September 27, 2025. This update is being executed in preparation for the collaboration. With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the Fortnite downtime today (September 25, 2025).

How long will the Fortnite downtime today (September 25, 2025) last?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (September 25, 2025) will last approximately four hours (90 minutes). The servers will go offline at 4 am ET and will be back online by 5:30 am ET. Epic Games will provide an official update when servers are online.

Note: Fortnite downtime today (September 25, 2025) could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

Content changes for Fortnite update v37.31

Ad

Since this is not a major update, there will be no new content per se aside from the assets being uploaded for the Daft Punk Experience. There will be Jam Tracks and cosmetics (Outfits) added to the Fortnite Item Shop for the occasion. According to leaks, we could see an upward of 20 Jam Tracks, but Epic Games has yet to confirm this.

We could also see teasers for Fortnitemares 2025, but since it usually starts towards the end of October, that's somewhat out of the question. All in all, this update will only address Daft Punk's induction into the Metaverse.

Ad

That's all you need to know about the Fortnite downtime today. A major update is scheduled to occur next month. It will add more content and perhaps more collaborations during the "spooky" month.

Read more articles here:

About the author
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Twitter icon

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Matthew Wilkins
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications