Fortnite downtime today (September 25, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime today (September 25, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am ET. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the servers are taken offline. If you're still in-game, consider ending your session to avoid losing out on progression in certain modes. The servers will go live again by 5:30 am ET. In terms of content, Epic Games has all but confirmed a major collaboration with Daft Punk on September 27, 2025. This update is being executed in preparation for the collaboration. With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the Fortnite downtime today (September 25, 2025).How long will the Fortnite downtime today (September 25, 2025) last?According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (September 25, 2025) will last approximately four hours (90 minutes). The servers will go offline at 4 am ET and will be back online by 5:30 am ET. Epic Games will provide an official update when servers are online.Note: Fortnite downtime today (September 25, 2025) could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.Content changes for Fortnite update v37.31Since this is not a major update, there will be no new content per se aside from the assets being uploaded for the Daft Punk Experience. There will be Jam Tracks and cosmetics (Outfits) added to the Fortnite Item Shop for the occasion. According to leaks, we could see an upward of 20 Jam Tracks, but Epic Games has yet to confirm this.We could also see teasers for Fortnitemares 2025, but since it usually starts towards the end of October, that's somewhat out of the question. All in all, this update will only address Daft Punk's induction into the Metaverse. That's all you need to know about the Fortnite downtime today. A major update is scheduled to occur next month. It will add more content and perhaps more collaborations during the &quot;spooky&quot; month.