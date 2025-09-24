How to get Porsche 918 Spyder x Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle in Fortnite

The Porsche 918 Spyder x Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle in Fortnite is live now. This crossover also ties directly with Rocket League, and all the items can be used in both games. This special cosmetic bundle features among the most iconic Porsche supercars, along with some unique Sonic-themed items.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything you need to know regarding the Porsche 918 Spyder x Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle in Fortnite.

Porsche 918 Spyder x Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle in Fortnite: Everything you need to know

The Porsche 918 Spyder x Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle in Fortnite can be purchased from the in-game item shop for 2,800 V-Bucks. Unlike some other crossovers, the items can't be bought separately.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite @Fortnite Boost ahead! The @Porsche 918 Spyder + @sonic_hedgehog Bundle has rolled into the Shop 💨

Ad

Here's everything included in the Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle in Fortnite:

Porsche 918 Spyder Car

Porsche 918 Spyder Wheels

Porsche 918 Spyder Decal

Sonic Decal

Super Sonic Decal

Knuckles Decal

Additionally, there are a few more Sonic The Hedgehog items available for 400 V-Bucks each in the Fortnite Item Shop that are not part of the above-mentioned Bundle:

Sonic Invincibility Boost

Spindash Wheel

All of these items are fully compatible with Rocket League as well. If you purchased the Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle in Rocket League, it will be available in Fortnite at no additional cost. It costs 2800 Credits in Rocket League, which converts to the same amount in real money.

Ad

How long will the Porsche x Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle be available in Fortnite?

The Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle will be available in the item shop until October 8, 2025. The exact time might vary depending on the local region, which you can confirm either in-game or through the web version of the item shop. Do note that these are not exclusive items and might return in the future.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More