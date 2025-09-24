How to get Porsche 918 Spyder x Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle in Fortnite

The Porsche 918 Spyder x Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle in Fortnite is live now. This crossover also ties directly with Rocket League, and all the items can be used in both games. This special cosmetic bundle features among the most iconic Porsche supercars, along with some unique Sonic-themed items.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know regarding the Porsche 918 Spyder x Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle in Fortnite.
Porsche 918 Spyder x Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle in Fortnite: Everything you need to know
The Porsche 918 Spyder x Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle in Fortnite can be purchased from the in-game item shop for 2,800 V-Bucks. Unlike some other crossovers, the items can't be bought separately.
Here's everything included in the Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle in Fortnite:
- Porsche 918 Spyder Car
- Porsche 918 Spyder Wheels
- Porsche 918 Spyder Decal
- Sonic Decal
- Super Sonic Decal
- Knuckles Decal
Additionally, there are a few more Sonic The Hedgehog items available for 400 V-Bucks each in the Fortnite Item Shop that are not part of the above-mentioned Bundle:
- Sonic Invincibility Boost
- Spindash Wheel
All of these items are fully compatible with Rocket League as well. If you purchased the Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle in Rocket League, it will be available in Fortnite at no additional cost. It costs 2800 Credits in Rocket League, which converts to the same amount in real money.
How long will the Porsche x Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle be available in Fortnite?
The Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle will be available in the item shop until October 8, 2025. The exact time might vary depending on the local region, which you can confirm either in-game or through the web version of the item shop. Do note that these are not exclusive items and might return in the future.
That's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration.
