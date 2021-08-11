Fortnite Slurp Factory location: How to Visit Slurp Factory inside the Mothership in Fortnite Season 7

Following the abduction of Slurpy Swamp in Fortnite, the Slurp Factory was broken up into chunks and taken into the bowels of the Mothership. It would seem that while Doctor Slone was busy studying the abductors and getting loopers to place video cameras, she never realized that parts of a landmark had been abducted.

It's still unclear why the alien invaders would abduct parts of Slurpy Swamp, but whatever it may be, it can't be good news. While the IO is preparing for a counter attack, Slone needs more information on the alien's masterplan.

The buildings at Slurpy Swamp are now inside of the Mothership!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/JGsU8Di4cu — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 10, 2021

She is looking for brave loopers, to once more take a leap of faith and get abducted, to get inside the Mothership, and send back information which would better help understand things at plan.

There is no risk without reward, and thus she is rewarding 30,000 experience points, to loopers who are willing to get abducted, and visit the Slurp Factory inside the Mothership.

"Visit Slurp Factory inside the Mothership" Fortnite week 10 Legendary challenge (Image via XTigerHyperX)

Note: Fortnite Week 10 Legendary Challenges will go live on August 11, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Visit Slurp Factory inside the Mothership" Fortnite week 10 Legendary challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players need to enter the Mothership by getting abducted. Abductors can be identified and spotted on the mini-map as purple flying saucers. There are three abductors present in every game.

The challenge is easy, and although players won't have much trouble locating an abductor, other players may be swarming the area. However, there are a few ways to bypass this issue and effortlessly get beamed up into the Mothership.

#Fortnite UFO Movement Tracking:



August 10th - 8am ET/1pm BST



We're back on the move! 🛸



Shadow progress:

The Shadow covers Craggy Cliffs and Dirty Docks



Mothership progress:

The Mothership now begins to move North East from Slurpy towards the centre of the map once again! pic.twitter.com/0B82MeZDJd — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) August 10, 2021

How to get inside the Mothership easily?

The easiest way for loopers to get abducted is to casually glide above an abductor and wait for it to start.

Once fully powered, players can dive straight down towards the alien vessel and get abducted to complete the challenge. There's no need to collect weapons either, as traditional weapons will not be allowed upon entering the Mothership, and players will only get to collect usable weapons after the mini-game ends.

