Fortnite snowman location: Where to ram them with a vehicle

Snowmen began appearing on the island at the start of Fortnite Winterfest 2021. They fit right into the seasonal theme and spread their own wintry vibes in-game. However, their return will be short-lived due to "vehicular mishaps."

To progress further along the Winterfest challenges and gain 18,000 XP, players need to destroy a few snowmen - not by shooting or blowing them up but by using a vehicle to ram into them.

How to ram into a snowman with a vehicle:

Land on the island in locations that have snow and vehicles nearby.

Secure the area and obtain loot before looking for a vehicle.

After finding a vehicle, use it to ram into a snowman to complete the challenge.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Where to find snowmen on the map, and other useful information

There is no shortage of snowmen on the map. They can be found sprawled all over the island. Given their size, it's impossible to miss them even during an intense gunfight.

As such, players do not have to rush early in the game to complete this challenge. A smart strategy would be to consider the task secondary and achieve it in a passive manner.

If players do want to actively pursue them, a good location to do so would be Rocky Reels. The location has plenty of vehicles and a lot of snowmen. However, players should first secure the area before attempting the challenge.

This will ensure that opponents will not be able to spring an ambush. Furthermore, once the task has been completed, players can rotate to the next safe zone or go on the hunt for opponents.

Beware, the Sneaky Snowman has returned to Fortnite Chapter 3

While snowmen in the game are harmless and merely stare into oblivion, some are not what they appear to be. With the introduction of Winterfest, the "OG" Sneaky Snowman item was reintroduced to the game.

When used, it allows players to camouflage themselves as snowmen. They can then either stand like inanimate objects or move about if needed. However, the moment an item is used or a weapon is fired, the camouflage disappears and the players are revealed.

The disguise can even absorb 100 damage before being destroyed. This provides the user with an extra layer of protection. Sadly, as fun as this item sounds, it will be vaulted once the festive season ends. For players looking forward to enjoying some sneaky gameplay in Fortnite, this is the best time to do it.

