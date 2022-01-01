Fortnite Spider-Man Mythic glitch is sucking players into the ground

Fortnite players are coming across some insane glitches as Chapter 3 Season 1 rolls on.

First, they ran into a killer toilet that would prevent players from traveling the tube system and eliminate them. Now, Fortnite players are being sucked into the ground when using one of the game's newest items.

Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters have been a major success with Fortnite players. Though the Mythic is a blast, some players are experiencing a weird glitch.

Fortnite players are being sucked into the ground while using the Spider-Man web shooters

YouTuber GKI is always showcasing crazy Fortnite glitches. Recently, he uploaded a video that sees his character, Spider-Man, sink under the map and ultimately be eliminated from the Battle Royale.

The video is short, but it is sweet. In the desert portion of the Chapter 3 map, GKI stands above a cavern with a zipline nearby. Instead of using the zipline to cross, he uses the Spider-Man Mythic web shooters.

Steven (Ramrod) Celsy @MercRamrod The web shooters are the dumbest thing ever in @FortniteGame get rid of this crap The web shooters are the dumbest thing ever in @FortniteGame get rid of this crap

Spider-Man casts a web over to a rock formation and pulls himself across the gap. But rather than landing on the other side, half of his body goes under the map.

The player was eliminated just as quickly as he was sucked under the ground. It was a rather unfortunate end, when all he wanted to do is have some fun and live out his Spider-Man fantasies in Fortnite.

Of course, this isn't the first issue players have come across with the Spider-Man Mythic. It is just one on a long list that is causing players to request its removal.

Jonathan @jnthng3 The web shooters on @FortniteGame need to go. The web shooters on @FortniteGame need to go.

When they were first introduced to Fortnite, they were removed less than an hour later as they seemingly were breaking the game. It looks like they are still doing that, just in different ways.

Hopefully Epic Games gets all of the Fortnite glitches under control, especially with these web shooters. The game will benefit greatly from its items working as they are intended to.

