Fortnite star SypherPK gets a secret memento on the Chapter 3 Season 3 island

Epic Games loves to reward Fortnite creators who help keep the battle royale game popular. Ali "SypherPK" Hassan has been one of the most loyal YouTubers and streamers to be associated with the game. Although he still doesn't have an Icon Series skin in the game, Epic Games hasn't ignored his love for the game.

As SypherPK continues attracting thousands of players to the battle royale title, Epic Games has decided to reward him again. A secret memento for the popular creator has been hidden away on the Chapter 3 Season 3 island. The developers have brought back the 'How to win' book by SypherPK as a little Easter Egg for players.

Tucked away on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 map is SypherPK's playbook. It has returned to the map for the first time ever since it was introduced in Chapter 2. Interestingly, unlike last time, there is someone who is reading the playbook and trying to learn how to get better at the game.

SypherPK's Fortnite playbook has returned in Chapter 3 Season 3

From Ninja to Lachlan and Loserfruit to Chica, every popular creator has their own Icon Series skin. However, despite years of devotion and countless hours spent playing the game, SypherPK still doesn't have an outfit that's inspired by him in the game. Instead, Epic Games did offer Hassan the opportunity to create his own Locker Bundle.

The developers realized that a Locker Bundle wasn't enough to reward Sypher for all that he has done for the game. Therefore, back in Chapter 2, the developers also added his personal playbook to the game. Back then, it was hidden away in a remote room on the map. However, the playbook has returned to the game in Chapter 3 Season 3, and this time it is out in the open for players to gaze upon.

Loopers aren't the only ones enjoying the summer vibe of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. The fan-favorite Rock family has also decided to vacation on the beach, where Father Rock is chugging down slurp barrels, Child Rock is building a sandcastle, and Mother Rock is reading SypherPK's playbook.

Will SypherPK ever get his own Icon Series skin in Fortnite?

Even after many creators abandoned Epic Games' battle royale title, SypherPK continued to play it actively on Twitch and uploaded several YouTube videos consistently. He has been one of the most loyal creators partnered with the game and certainly deserves an Icon Series skin.

The last few seasons of the game saw several popular streamers return to the game. The likes of Ninja, Tfue, Nickmercs, and several others are now streaming Fortnite once again. However, despite all these streamers playing the game, SypherPK remains the biggest Fortnite streamer on Twitch.

Epic Games can no longer ignore Hassan when it comes to releasing an Icon Series skin inspired by him. Perhaps the return of his playbook in Chapter 3 Season 3 is a hint towards the upcoming Icon Series skin. Sypher has also hinted at several secret deals he has signed in recent times.

SypherPK @SypherPK I’ve been in back to back meetings since this morning. NDA’s filling up my email. Sheeesh I’ve been in back to back meetings since this morning. NDA’s filling up my email. Sheeesh 👀

Hopefully, Epic Games will soon come around to giving SypherPK his much-deserved Icon Series skin.

