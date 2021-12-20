Fortnite 'Storm Shield Potion' concept is dream come true for players stuck in the storm

The storm in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is much more dangerous than in previous seasons. More and more players have been dying to it rather than at the hands of enemies. However, a new concept potion can turn this around.

Reddit user u/homelele50 came up with "Storm Shield Potion" in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. It might be the very thing loopers need to survive a storm and have a long way to go.

When stuck in the storm in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, all they will have to do is pop one of these potions. This will ensure they have enough health to make it out alive and unharmed.

How does concept Storm Shield Potion work in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Many gamers prefer to stay outside the circle to grab better loot or avoid enemy combat unless the storm starts to close in. However, they fail to realize that they are one distant circle away from losing the entire game.

Especially in the late game, if players don't make it to the circle in time, they die of storm damage.

As u/homelele50 put it:

"It would remove 25 of your shield to be replaced with 'Storm Shield', instead of blue it would be purple, the max it can have is 25, and in case there's empty shield space it would fill that, it would absorb the storm damage instead of player's health."

Not all users can find medkits in time or floppers to heal themselves. Therefore, the Reddit user identified the perfect way to make it out of the storm alive.

If the concept Storm Shield Potion does arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, it will replace any damage done by the storm to the players' health.

Reddit users approve of Storm Shield Potion concept in Fortnite Chapter 3

Many players, often the victims of the storm in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, found the concept potion amazing. They also suggested that it would need to be balanced to avoid storm campers if it does arrive in the game. It could be made rare to find or cap the number of potions a player could hold.

Clearly, this is one of the most balanced concept items Fortnite has seen so far and can even make it into the game. Since Chapter 3 Season 1 has been focused on more dynamic combat, the Storm Shield Potion will encourage more engagement among players.

