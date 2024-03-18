Fortnite Stormy Descent Contrail blocks nearly 50% of the screen, community wants it fixed

Fortnite’s library of cosmetics is not just far and wide but also spans many different avenues. The game allows players to customize everything from their skin to smaller details like the contrails, which are specially designed trails that players leave behind as they descend from the Battle Bus. While these contrails are usually visually appealing and complement the character’s overall look, one takes players by surprise, not in a good way.

This is the case with the Stormy Descent contrail, one of the many new cosmetics introduced in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass. While the contrail undoubtedly fits Zeus, the Greek God it's associated with, players have been coming forward to express their frustration with its design.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post by u/Waltsmann, where the player pointed out the design flaws with the Stormy Descent Contrail in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, ironically owing to the size of the clouds in the contrail.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The community thinks the Fortnite Stormy Descent contrail is too cloudy for its own good

In the Reddit post, u/Waltsmann shared a screenshot of them in a match, donning the Zeus skin and diving towards the map. The player is clad in the full Zeus cosmetic combo and can be seen with a storm of lightning and clouds around them. However, the interesting part of the image is the Stormy Descent Contrail, which blocks almost 50% of the player’s view.

The Redditor highlighted Epic Games’ bizarre decision to block such a large chunk of the player’s view with clouds and potentially mess up an important aspect of gameplay. The Reddit post became a hub for other members of the Fortnite community to express their frustrations with the Stormy Descent contrail, with Reddit user u/SVALTAFT even pointing out how the angle featured in the image is generous.

Comment byu/Waltsmann from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

They expressed how if the player were to be facing forward, the clouds from the contrail would block even more of the screen, adding another layer of inconvenience to the already frustrating Stormy Descent Contrail.

Comment byu/Waltsmann from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Reddit user u/holversome echoed u/Waltsmann’s sentiment and highlighted how landing position is one of the most important strategies in Fortnite’s gameplay, and the Stormy Descent Contrail seems like a huge oversight on Epic Games' part.

Comment byu/Waltsmann from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Waltsmann from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Meanwhile, u/Effective-Interest28 drew comparisons to the Millenium Falcon glider, another cosmetic that largely blocks the player's view and sabotages landing positioning. On the other hand, players like the user u/NotRandomseer came to the contrail's defense and expressed how the contrail at least looks visually appealing.

As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 continues and players continue to navigate the issues with the Stormy Descent Contrail, it remains to be seen how and if Epic Games will acknowledge and fix the frustrations players have with the cosmetic.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!