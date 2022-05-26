Fortnite storyline is getting so obvious, it's no fun anymore

If Fortnite players took a stroll down memory lane, they'd likely look at the map from Chapter 1 first. Nothing represents the old days like the original map. Even the ones from Seasons 4-8 are considered original and carry a lot of nostalgia.

POIs like Haunted Hills, Lonely Lodge, Moisty Mire, and so many more were fan favorites for a long time. Comparing that map to the current map would do a good job of showing just how much the map has changed.

Most Chapter 1 POIs are gone except for Shifty Shafts and a few other landmarks. Even the ones that are back were only first returned a season ago.

However, upon closer inspection, one notices that the map hasn't changed drastically. It seems like Epic Games just recycles the same incidents to change the map up.

Chapter 3 Shifty Shafts (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite map is going to undergo significant changes just like it always does

Players can look no further than Tilted Towers for the epitome of this phenomenon. Tilted Towers was introduced in the early goings of Chapter 1 and quickly became the most popular POI.

It was later destroyed. When it was rebuilt, it was a new version of the old location (Neo Tilted). It would eventually be destroyed twice more and returned each time. The latest return of Tilted Towers will yet again be bookended by destruction.

That's exactly what has happened to the entire map. The original map was great and had so many good POIs. It was eventually "destroyed" and replaced with the Chapter 2 map. The Chapter 2 map was fairly different.

Eventually, in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, the old map was flipped to reveal the new map. Except that the map wasn't exactly "new." It was oddly similar to the original.

In the same way that Tilted Towers was replaced with Neo Tilted, the old maps were replaced with the current one. Places like the volcano, the temple, the race track, Shifty Shafts, and even Tilted Towers were all back.

It looked different, much like Neo Tilted was shinier than its predecessor, but it's almost the same map. This appears to be exactly what Epic Games is planning for Chapter 3 Season 3.

The Collider, a.k.a. the Doomsday device, is poised to destroy everything. The video shows it destroying everything on the map. Every POI, landmark, and player will be destroyed.

The Origin vowed to stop the Collider, but The Seven are outnumbered and outmatched. Their victory is very unlikely, which means the map will be obliterated.

The potential for all-new POIs and all-new landmarks would be there, but there's no confidence in Epic Games to do something truly new with the game.

However, that's not entirely their fault. Many players considered the old days to be better for Fortnite. The old map is requested a lot. It's hard to blame Epic for giving in (somewhat) to Fortnite players' demands.

The new season is set to begin June 3, so Fortnite players will see what they've done with the map this time in a little over a week. Hopefully, it will introduce some real change.

