Fortnite Summer Smash Cup 2022: Event timings, free skin, how to participate, and more

Another Fortnite Cup is on the cusp of being announced shortly. The tournament will provide numerous rewards and host highly competitive matches. Some information about the Summer Smash Cup has been leaked on social media and the official announcement should follow soon.

As with all tournaments in the past, players will participate in a maximum of 10 matches within a short window to accumulate points from kills and finished positions. Finally, if Fortnite players score enough, they'll earn a free skin, among other rewards.

Fortnite Stash'd skin is being offered during the upcoming Summer Smash Cup

The competition is rumored to kick off on January 22 and run until the next day. Players will need to form a duo to participate in the Summer Smash Cup.

@AustralianOpen #AO2022 #AusOpen Grab your duo mate & compete in the Summer Smash Cup THIS WEEKEND for your opportunity to win a limited edition Spray & an Outfit! Grab your duo mate & compete in the Summer Smash Cup THIS WEEKEND for your opportunity to win a limited edition Spray & an Outfit! 🏆@AustralianOpen #AO2022 #AusOpen https://t.co/tk6Ev9ct7h

If a pair can score enough points to land on the higher end of the leaderboard, each will receive a skin. Stash'd the hooded character coming to Chapter 3. The skin will be the big prize at the finish line along with a limited edition spray that correlates with his outfit.

The rules for this tournament should mimic all of those prior. Kills reward less while placement dishes out the bulk of points. Eliminations typically yield two points, while finishing in the top 10 in a single match can give out double digits.

Summer Smash Cup 2022:



The Summer Smash Cup is open to eligible players of any Arena rank! Hop in for a chance to win cosmetic rewards, with more rewards based on final leaderboard placement. The top 50 duos in Round 1 will advance to Round 2. New Cup! #Fortnite Summer Smash Cup 2022:The Summer Smash Cup is open to eligible players of any Arena rank! Hop in for a chance to win cosmetic rewards, with more rewards based on final leaderboard placement. The top 50 duos in Round 1 will advance to Round 2. New Cup! #Fortnite Summer Smash Cup 2022:The Summer Smash Cup is open to eligible players of any Arena rank! Hop in for a chance to win cosmetic rewards, with more rewards based on final leaderboard placement. The top 50 duos in Round 1 will advance to Round 2. https://t.co/ttXzJEcu13

Securing a Victory Royale should result in 30 points, a large chunk compared to the work it takes to grab 15 kills. For duos entering the Summer Smash Cup, play smart, fight only when necessary, and survive as long as possible for the most points.

Epic Games should unveil the official terms of the Cup shortly as the hype starts to increase.

