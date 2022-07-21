Fortnite Summer Update 2022: 8 secrets that you need to know

The Summer Update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived. The v21.30 update, as it's officially known, has kicked off the summer in the battle royale game. This season already had the Vibin' theme and the summer content fits right in.

It is a rather large update, and introduced quite a few new items, skins, map changes and more. The leaks came fast and furious after the update, too. Here are 8 things Fortnite players should know about the update.

Additions in Fortnite's Summer Update players should know about

1) Skate Park

Shiina



This POI will be used in the summer event which should arrive in ~7 days!



Epic has added a Work-In-Progress POI next to The Sanctuary.

Epic is working on making one of the floating areas in the water into a skate park, probably so there'll be a good place to use the leaked and teased skateboard vehicle. However, that area has undergone some changes but isn't quite finished yet.

These additions weren't in the game at the time of the update but should be added very soon now that the Summer Event has kicked off.

2) Concert

Marshmello's concert was at Pleasant Park (Image via Marshmello on YouTube)

The update was also set to add a small-ish floating concert stage in the ocean. This is very likely to be the home of a live concert. It does seem small right now, but there's good reason to believe Fortnite will get an awesome concert for No Sweat Summer.

Marshmello tweeted about Fortnite, so he's a strong possibility, but so are other artists like Juice WRLD or Billie Eilish.

3) Archiving

There's an underrated feature that was added in v21.30. Players will now be able to archive skins and other cosmetics. Now, lockers won't be cluttered with unwanted items. They won't be deleted, but they will be moved out of the main locker for the time being.

4) Ice cream

The update has introduced four new Fortnite consumables. There are five different types of ice cream cones on the island now and they all do different things.

The Chug will grant health or shield. The Freeze will add health and Freeze Feet and make players slide faster. Spicy will make them run faster and Guzzle will give them health, but not shield. Thanks to the Summer Event officially kicking off, these should be live in-game.

5) Syd

GiGi

She is here! Welcome Syd to Fortnite. Thanks to the team at Epic Games for this amazing opportunity

Syd is an upcoming skin that most people probably wouldn't give a second thought to. However, she is one of the rare cosmetics that was designed by a member of the community. The design was first made at the end of 2021 and now she's poised to arrive very soon thanks to the Summer Update.

This is another leak that has not shown up just yet, but should be added in the coming days now that the update has officially arrived.

6) UFOs

Despite the Cube Queen and Doctor Slone being at least temporarily defeated and gone from the island, UFOs are set to return.

They're not expected to become the hostile threat to the island this season, which means they're probably coming back for a wild week. Wild Weeks haven't started, but it looks like two of them will involve UFOs and Boogie Bombs.

7) Secret collaboration

Leakers have uncovered the Dragon Ball Z crossover. However, there's a potentially unknown crossover coming. It will have a custom Item Shop background, which is why Fortnite players believe it's a crossover.

It's been codenamed Ohana, which could be linked to the infamous Family Guy crossover that may or may not ever come since ohana means family.

8) Potential Transformers collaboration

InTheShade - Fortnite Leaks



Players should be able to enter its seats, fire, secondary fire, sprint, and emote from it.



A new mech-like vehicle is being worked on codenamed "PlateHawk". Imagine if this was for the Transformers collab?

An official Transformers crossover with skins would be a challenge since they aren't human, but there could be a different type of crossover coming. Epic is working on a new Fortnite vehicle like the mech but with more features.

The description definitely makes it sound like it's a Transformer. This is leaked in the v21.30 update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author. Additionally, much of these are based on leaks based on game files and have not been released yet or confirmed by Epic Games.

