Fortnite Summer Update 2022: Every new skin and cosmetic leaked so far

It's July 18 already, and the torrent of Fortnite Summer Update 2022 leaks has started flowing in. Every dataminer is rushing to break the news about the upcoming No Sweat Summer event. Twitter already has an overabundance of leaks, and they are growing every second.

Fortnite Summer Update 2022 will bring the much-anticipated summer event to the game, along with some hotfixes and other additions. This year's event is called No Sweat Summer. Players look forward to the summer every year as it brings to Fortnite an extravagant affair where they cease fretting about eliminating other loopers.

Every Summer Event brings a new selection of summer-themed skins and other cosmetic items. Besides these, players also get new and exciting quests and a few new POIs. Courtesy of the resilient Fortnite community, new leaks regarding the upcoming No Sweat Summer skin have already started surfacing.

Fortnite summer update 2022 is here

Every summer event skin and cosmetic item follows a summer-styled design. Cosmetics are draped in vibrant colors, and along with new summer-themed skins, a few in-game skins also get a summer-styled makeover. No Sweat Summer will introduce the following skins:

Belle Berry

Medley

SYD

TBD

Undercover Kor

Riptide Raz

Unstuffed Guz

Slayer Charlotte

The majority of these skins get different edit-styles. While some of them come as stand-alone, others have a complementing bundle. Belle Berry comes with the bundle and has two different edit-styles along with the default one. Medley has three edit-styles and comes with a paddle-like pickaxe and a weapon wrap.

SYD comes as a set with a Cuddle Team Leader-inspired back bling, a knuckled paw pickaxe, and a weapon wrap. It also has an edit-style beside the default outfit. TBD is presented as a stand-alone skin. Undercover Kor, Riptide Raz, and Unstuffed Guff are the in-game skins that have received a summer update. Kor will be offered in a different avatar along with a pickaxe and back bling.

So will Raz. He let go of his usual attire and traded his harem pants for jean shorts. The lovable Guff is no longer stuffed. Although the new outfit matches Guff's design, nothing else is similar. Fortnite's Charlotte will also be reintroduced as Slayer Charlotte and offered as a bundle.

Fortnite Summer Update 2022 will also bring along new emotes, lobby tracks, back blings, and other non-summer skins like Khari from the Fortnite Galaxy Cup. Although Epic Games has not officially acknowledged these skins, given the leaks are from trusted sources like HYPEX and ShiinaBR, it is very plausible that some of these, if not all, will be introduced during the event.

It is speculated that the skins and cosmetics added during the Fortnite Summer Update 2022 will probably follow the same course as last year. Some cosmetics will be offered as rewards for completing summer quests. Players might even get a free skin. Others will be made available for purchase in the item shop, either as a bundle or stand-alone.

With the Fortnite Summer Update 2022, Epic Games will also roll out some changes to the Koplex skin and will offer free refunds to interested players.

