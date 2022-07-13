Fortnite Galaxy Cup (2022): Start date, how to participate, free rewards, and more

While Fortnite Competitive Series (FNCS) qualifiers are underway, a new leak has surfaced that harbingers the Fortnite Galaxy Cup 2022. Epic Games is set to host the latest installment of the Android-Exclusive Mobile Device Gaming Competition. Based on the leak, the event will take place from July 16 -17.

Epic has been collaborating with Samsung for the last two years to stage a mobile-only competition where players battle it out and test their skills against each other. The cup derives its name from the Galaxy, a Samsung flagship brand. Irrespective of the name, the event is open to all Fortnite-supported Android devices.

The competition started in 2020 and is now in its third iteration. Samsung awards winners with an exclusive event outfit, while other participating players get a selection of cosmetic items. The official announcement about the event is expected to go live anytime soon.

Fortnite is all set to host Galaxy Cup 3.0

In a recent tweet, the community's most prominent data-miner, Shinna, shared information about the upcoming Fortnite Galaxy Cup 3.0. Other relevant tweets have disclosed the reward bundle for the event. It consists of a brand new skin called Khari, a pickaxe, a back bling, and a spray (graffiti).

The Galaxy Cup 3.0 Details

While the official set of rules and regulations is yet to be announced, it is plausible that the event will follow the same format as the last two. Last year's event hosted the first-ever Arsenal LTM, where all the players started with a similar weapon, which was downgraded with every elimination. The first player to make it from the best to worst weapon earned a Victory Royale.

Top-performing players from each participating region will get the Khari skin. Other cosmetic items will be distributed amongst players who qualify within the predetermined parameters. These differ from region to region. Every player who earns more than 20 points in the event will be awarded a spray.

Players can compete in a maximum of twenty-five matches within three hours. Timings for each participating region are different and will be issued in-game shortly. Players should note that the exclusive skin will be made available in the item shop later.

How to participate in the Galaxy Cup 3.0

The event is open to all eligible players.

Players must be at least 13 years old.

Players under 18 years of age might be required to furnish a consent form duly attested by either a guardian or a parent.

The event only supports Fortnite-supported Android devices.

Players must have Two-Factor authentication (2FA) enabled on their Epic account.

Fortnite has collaborated with Samsung before on multiple occasions. Besides the Galaxy Cup, Samsung also hosted a brand-exclusive promotion where players were given a free exclusive skin by purchasing a flagship mobile phone. The Galaxy skin is still one of the most expensive cosmetic items in the game.

Interested players can frequent the Epic Games website for any announcements about the event. Any other information like download guides and regulations can also be found on the website.

