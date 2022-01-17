Fortnite survey proves crossplay is still ruining game for players across the globe

Epic Games has issued a survey asking players about features they dislike in Fortnite Battle Royale.
One of the most discussed topics from the survey is the crossplay between platforms option. Many users are voicing their opinions and letting the world know they are selecting that choice when taking the survey.
This isn't the first time the issue of crossplay has come up, and it most certainly won't be the last. It is just another opportunity for some Fortnite gamers to express how they genuinely feel that crossplay is ruining their experience.
Fortnite survey is letting players voice their dislike of crossplay
Crossplay was supposed to be a big step into the future for gaming. Epic wanted to be at the forefront by allowing loopers from all consoles to play against each other in their battle royale.
Unfortunately, many saw this as unfair treatment. PC players don't want to be forced to play against console players with aim assist, and the latter don't want to be forced to fight PC users who have more ways to control their game.
One Twitter user responded to the survey after it was posted by popular leaker HYPEX. The message was loud and clear. They feel crossplay has no home in the battle royale.
Another looper brought up the fact that forced crossplay sees them up against PC and console players while they are clearly at a disadvantage on the small screen of their mobile device.
The negative responses regarding crossplay just kept piling in. It seems a large portion of the player base wishes things were back to the way they were, with gamers only matched up with those on the same system.
Some are even going as far as to beg for people to select the crossplay option in the survey. While not everyone feels this way, it is eye-opening seeing so many users who dislike the feature.
It is a positive sign that Epic is sending out surveys like the one regarding in-game collaborations. They want to hear the feedback of the Fortnite population, even if it is negative.