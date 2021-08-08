Fortnite live event teaser could change the face of the entire game

Fortnite's Rift Tour live event featuring Ariana Grande kicked off for players to explore a couple of days ago, and it brought several glimpses of the game's future via clear images of a past anomaly. Kevin the Cube glimmered through a few scenes in the live concert that displayed the massive block resting on the current map.

The aliens are after the cube so does that mean the cube will be an event in chapter 8? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/i9JWZDCpbf — Fortnite babes (@riseoftwerking) August 8, 2021

Epic Games packed the Rift Tour with secrets and hints at other storylines throughout the event, but some took a turn that could flip Fortnite on its head. After Kevin the Cube's return, other major predictions could follow.

Rift Tour reveals several future Fortnite concepts that will change the game

As one of Fortnite's lead game designers revealed, the Rift Tour occupants were abducted by aliens invading the game. Players who participated in the live event could see their past in the game fly by through the void and cosmic atmosphere that encompassed them.

Fortnite’s live events are always wild, weird & fun 💁🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Vhf6IjbeEw — Brian Kierans 🏳️‍🌈 (@bkierans) August 8, 2021

With scenes from eras such as Peely's resurrection, the volcano and other iconic features from previous seasons, it's clear that the aliens are searching for something big. Kevin the Cube and his almighty runic power could be the artifact the aliens crave for whatever reason, and Fortnite's road ahead might be shaky if they get their hands on it.

The Storm King from Fortnite's Save the World mode made an appearance and was already linked to the Cube through other connections earlier in the game. The encounter ends with the Storm King fading into a void tornado that crashes the plane players ride on to defeat him.

Epic Games stated that the encounter was meant to sprout emotional ties and support during the live event for players who've seen him before. When sucked into the dark room afterwards, Drift, who came to Fortnite in the same season as Kevin the Cube, is seen helping players on their feet.

Kevin the cube in chapter 2 #fortnite pic.twitter.com/VBOZLG2G3q — Fortnite trailers (@call_me_badsoul) August 8, 2021

All the signs point to the aliens' search of Kevin the Cube, so Fortnite could be heading for a wild ride as Season 7 closes in the next few weeks. A wild theory that's popping up is that Singularity will return to the game as the aliens' Queen, the foreshadowed main character of Fortnite's future that will control the Cube.

Singularity's armor looks incredibly similar to Kymeras' suit, and leading predictions state she piloted the Mech in Chapter 1 to make a reappearance in Chapter 2. All of these roadmaps that Epic Games has laid for players could spiral towards a spectacular ending for Chapter 2 if not Season 7.

