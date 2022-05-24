Fortnite teaser shows new skins that players will likely get during the live event

The Fortnite live event is sure to be a huge occasion. The war that has been brewing and boiling all season will come to a head. This likely means that there will be significant damage to the map and an irrevocable change in the storyline. One group, either The Seven or the Imagined Order, will win and that'll change the game in a lot of ways.

Naturally, loopers will be on the side of The Seven. After all, they're the protagonists and they seem to have their best interests at heart. The Seven are working to break the loop and free loopers, which is a good ending for the game.

Fortnite has just released a short teaser showing just that, with loopers effectively joining The Seven. In it, four new Seven suits are shown, which might be what they get to wear during the event.

Fortnite teases new Seven-themed outfits for players during live event

There is little more than a week left in Chapter 3 Season 2. It is barreling towards a wildly climactic ending and the live event that will likely shake the game to its core is relatively unknown.

As the season has progressed, players have learned that the Imagined Order has the Doomsday device, along with their prospective plans to resurrect the Mecha Team Leader.

That's still not a lot of information, but the latest teaser offers the best look yet at what players might be doing. It's a cryptic clip with an equally vague caption, but it does provide a crystal clear view of four new suits.

Each member of The Seven has a unique suit, but they all have one thing in common. On the mask, there are symbols in color and font that are consistent across all members. Seven masks are the defining feature of their suits.

These four new suits have that familiar mask. The caption, which simply reads "Suit up," indicates that players will be wearing them. The call to action seems to be directed at those who will fight with The Seven.

All members of The Seven (Image via Epic Games)

They could theoretically be new NPCs, but The Seven have famously only ever had seven members. They could be receiving help from Agent Jonesy and perhaps Peely, but that's still just two, not four.

All signs point to the suits being available to players during the live event, which still doesn't have a countdown timer yet. In whatever capacity they'll be available, it's anyone's guess right now.

Epic Games is quick to give players free cosmetics, so this might be yet another free skin they're releasing. It may also be a secret skin (but an actual mystery) for battle pass owners.

It could be temporary and once the live event ends, they'll go away forever. Either way, players may have access to these Fortnite skins for some time and should enjoy them while they can.

Ultimately, this is all speculative. The teaser doesn't confirm any of that, so Fortnite players will have to wait until the live event to find out for sure what the video means.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul