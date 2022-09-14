Fortnite themed cake and cupcakes are an instant hit among fans 

It would be wrong to deny that Fortnite has become a pop culture icon and trend. Love it, hate it, or call it cringe-worthy, the game's popularity cannot be denied. While it has yet to break into the major esports scene completely, it does have its own community, and competitions are held every now and then.

Aside from its online presence, the game has taken hold of things in real-life as well. In mid-July last year, a Fortnite-themed taco store was opened in Los Angeles for the LeBron James collaboration. Although it was a pop-up, it became an instant hit, and many wished it would have stayed longer.

Given that the food and beverage industry is booming, it would be a shame not to take advantage of it and hop on the bandwagon. This is precisely what a Reddit user did, and the results are astonishing. Here's how the user welcomed Redditors to the wonderful world of making and baking Fortnite-themed cakes.

Fortnite-themed cake and cupcakes cause sweet pandemonium on Reddit

With Fortnite soon entering its fifth year, Epic Games is bound to add a consumable cake in-game to celebrate the occasion. However, one Reddit user by the name of u/Mommystorms managed to beat them to it. According to the post, she created a cake and cupcakes for her friend’s son's birthday.

The cake is double-layered with a pistol and bullet belt in the lower half and a logo strapped to the top half. A grenade can be seen on top placed alongside the words 'Happy Birthday' resting on the number '9,' which is presumably made out of fondant.

The cupcakes were shaped to resemble tiny edible supply drops. Given the number of consumables there are in-game, adding a version of these into the metaverse would be well received. Here's a bit more information from the creator:

"Everything here was made from scratch from the cake layers to the marshmallow fondant. The top tier is a fresh strawberry cake with a vanilla/strawberry swirl buttercream, the bottom tier is chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream, and the cupcakes are vanilla bean cake with fresh strawberry jam filling and whipped cream frosting. Everyone loved it!"

According to the creator of these delicious pastries, she does this as a 'side gig' but is looking forward to expanding the business when possible. With a bit of support from the community, this dream is bound to become a reality soon. Here's what a few users had to say about her creations:

Fans have been flooding the post with admiration for the cake and the hard work that was put into creating it. It's not every day that someone creates a Fortnite-themed cake for a birthday. Players can also expect to see a birthday cake in-game soon after Chapter 3 Season 4 begins.

With the new season set to kick off in less than a week, fans are looking forward to the new setting of 'Paradise' and the rumored live event that could herald them to the next season.

