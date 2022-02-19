Fortnite Treasure Map glitch: How to get unlimited maps in every game

Fortnite glitches in Chapter 3 continue with yet another newly added item in-game. Loopers have been experiencing glitches and bugs ever since the beginning of the new chapter and have had their fun with it. But as glitches and metas grow stronger, players wish to have a more stable gameplay experience as FNCS Qualifiers begin.

However, Fortnite has added a new item to the game called Drake's Map, which is a part of the Uncharted collaboration. Alongside two outfits of the characters from the game series and a new movie of the same name, this new item was introduced to the loopers.

The map gives them directions to a buried chest that contains legendary loot that players can get. However, the map can only be used once in a match and is hard to find. YouTuber GKI found a method through which loopers can use the same map infinite times across several matches.

Fortnite glitch lets Loopers use Drake's Map infinite times

Famous YouTuber and Fortnite content creator, Glitchking aka GKI, found yet another glitch in the newly added Drake's map that allows loopers to use it infinitely across matches. For the glitch to work, loopers should have two things in their loadout: one, a tent item and second, the new Drake's Map item.

Loopers must stash the map before opening the chest (Image via GKIYouTube)

Once they have them both, they must follow the directions that the map shows to reach the buried chest. Upon reaching the X Sign, loopers must dig the chest, deploy the tent in front of them, and stash Drake's Map in one of the slots, before they open the chest.

After retrieving items from chest, check if the map is still in the tent (Image via GKIYouTube)

As soon as the players retrieve the items from the chest, they can check if the map is still stashed or not in the tent. If it is, they can retrieve it and store it anytime in the same match, but the map will show them the directions to the same chest the looper just dug.

Drake's Map can be reused in several matches if stashed in a tent (Image via GKIYouTube)

However, if the looper keeps the map stashed in the tent and opens a new tent in another match, they can use the map again to find a new chest location. Hence, they can continue this glitch using tents across several matches.

Drake's Map is one of the best collaboration items added to Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 3 introduced loopers to more collaborations in its first season alone than in the last two seasons of Chapter 2. Players are experiencing new items, outfits, weapons and even certain glitches every week. Earlier today, when Epic added Drake's Map to the game to reward loopers who possess it with Legendary Loot, it became an instant hit.

Some players who have already started using it are preferring this over the vault keycard at Covert Canyon. Although the map provides only one chest as compared to several in the vault, the latest Fortnite glitch can entirely change the meta around this new item.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan