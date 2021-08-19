Fortnite Trespasser location: Where to use the Recon Scanner to spot an Infected Wildlife or Trespasser (Week 11 challenges)

The NPC in Fortnite known as Maven is rather concerned about the fact that the local wildlife on the island are giving off false positives. It would seem that alien parasites once latched onto wildlife render scanners useless.

In order to rectify this error, she's looking for volunteers willing to go out into the field and help calibrate Recon Scanners. Loopers who are up to the task and manage to complete it will receive 30,000 experience points as a reward.

"Use the Recon Scanner to spot an Infected Wildlife or Trespasser" challenge (Image via iFireMonkey)

Note: Fortnite Week 11 Epic challenges go live on August 19, at 10.00 am ET.

How to complete the "Use the Recon Scanner to spot an Infected Wildlife or Trespasser" Fortnite week 11 Epic challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players need to first find a Recon Scanner and then use it to spot either infected wildlife or Trespassers. Players can find Recon Scanners at the IO Satellite bases on the island. Here are their locations:

Defiant Dish - East of Weeping Woods

Dockside Dish - West of Dirty Docks

Destined Dish - Southeast of Misty Meadows

Discovery Dish - West of Believer Beach

Deep Woods Dish - Stealthy Stronghold

Dinky Dish - Southeast of Craggy Cliffs

Dampy Dish - Southwest of Slurpy Swamp

Corny Complex

Currently, there are two distinct ways to complete this challenge, each comes with its own pros and cons. However, having said that, one method is definitely faster and better than the other.

Parasite spawn on chickens head glitch Fortnite pic.twitter.com/JpJh1lqH30 — Robert Hodgen (@Hellchill3r69) August 3, 2021

1) Using the Recon Scanner to spot infected wildlife

Players who decide to try and spot infected wildlife may be in for a treat as they keep moving about. Nonetheless, players should be able to spot infected wildlife outside an IO satellite base itself.

If there are no infected wildlife outside the bases, players will need to explore a bit before finding some. This could take some time depending on the availability of infected wildlife left in the area. Although this method may take longer, it's the safest.

2) Using the Recon Scanner to spot Trespassers

Players who decide to try and spot Trespassers will have to take a bit of a risk and make their way over to Holly Hatchery after finding a Recon Scanner. The task shouldn't be difficult to complete if there is a clear line of sight to the target.

Even if there is no clear line of sight, players should just fire the Recon Scanner from a distance and hope it hits a target; if not, repeat the process. The only real danger here will be other players coming to partake in the challenge as well. If Lady Luck holds firm, players should be done in a jiffy.

