Fortnite "UEFN will not open and close immediately" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Creators have recently come forward and shed light on the Fortnite "UEFN will not open and close immediately" error, with the issue making creators unable to access the building capabilities of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite. This issue has left many creators scratching their heads, clamoring for a solution so they can make content.

Since the Fortnite "UEFN will not open and close immediately error" can hinder the game's creators' ability to not just create but also playtest their maps before being published, the error requires mitigation as soon as possible. Thankfully, they can try a few workarounds to alleviate this error while awaiting an official fix.

This article will break down a few possible solutions to the Fortnite "UEFN will not open and close immediately" error being faced by creators.

How to fix the Fortnite "UEFN will not open and close immediately" error in Chapter 5 Season 2

Epic Games has come forward to state that they are aware of the Fortnite "UEFN will not open and close immediately" error and are actively investigating the issue, promising an update for creators as soon as they have a solution. Meanwhile, creators can try the following workarounds:

1) Reinstall and/or verify files

A simple yet effective fix to this issue can be to reinstall UEFN on your PC. The Unreal Engine and UEFN have a lot of files and codes in place for functionality. With the constant updates put out by Epic Games, one of these updates can impact the files that allow UEFN to function as it does and cause such errors.

Creators can verify their files to make sure nothing crucial is required to run UEFN and is not missing from the files. Additionally, creators can check their system requirements to make sure their PC possesses the power required to run UEFN properly, especially since UEFN comes with a ton of assets and data that require a ton of processing power to work.

2) Potential workaround using the Fortnite_Studio folder

A recent fix to the Fortnite "UEFN will not open and close immediately" error was provided by iFireMonkey in a post on X. According to this veteran Fortnite leaker, creators can try copying their Fortnite_Studio folder and pasting it into the base folder for the game. Once they have done this, they can try launching UEFN through the UnrealEditorFortnite-Win64-Shipping.exe application.

This should potentially fix the error and allow creators to get into the Unreal Editor without any issues, at least temporarily.

3) Wait for an official fix from Epic Games

If the above methods fail, the best bet is to wait for Epic Games to provide an official fix to the Fortnite "UEFN will not open and close immediately" error. Since the developers have already stated that they are aware of the issue, an official solution shouldn't be too far out.

