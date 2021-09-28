Fortnite update v18.10 patch notes: Steamy Stacks destroyed, Kevin the Cube skin, XP changes, and more

Fortnite update v18.10 has been completed, and servers are back up and running again. Although the island hasn't changed much during the downtime, a new cube has been created and emerged from Steamy Stacks' bowels.

In addition to a new cube being created, Epic Games has kept its word and fixed the XP system for the season. Players should be earning substantially more experience points than they did before.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey You now earn Bars & XP from BOTH Team Rumble Repeatable Quests and NPC Repeatable Quests.



Common: 500 XP, 20 Bars

Uncommon: 525 XP, 25 Bars

Rare: 550 XP, 30 Bars

Epic: 575 XP, 40 Bars

Legendary: 750 XP, 70 Bars You now earn Bars & XP from BOTH Team Rumble Repeatable Quests and NPC Repeatable Quests.



Common: 500 XP, 20 Bars

Uncommon: 525 XP, 25 Bars

Rare: 550 XP, 30 Bars

Epic: 575 XP, 40 Bars

Legendary: 750 XP, 70 Bars

Fortnite update v18.10 has brought some major changes

1) Steamy Stacks destroyed

As foretold in the War Effort trailer, Steamy Stacks has been destroyed in the most unexpected of ways following the Fortnite update v18.10. According to an official blog post from Epic, a brand new purple cube has spawned out of the location and has left a gaping hole in the ground.

At approximately 11.00 am Eastern Time on September 28, the Queen Cube should be passing through the area. It will more than likely initiate the awakening process with the new purple cube, spawning in more tiny cubes on the island.

2) Kevin the Cube skin

Kevin the Cube reimagined as a skin is by far one of the best things to happen to the Fortnite community. Based on the leaks, the skin will have multiple styles and dedicated cosmetic items as well.

By the looks of it, it seems to be a bundle set and will contain a harvesting tool, wrap, and a floating island for a back bling. The set should go live soon, probably during the following item shop rotation.

Here is some in-game footage of the skin:

StreamFNBR @StreamFNBR CUBE SKIN IN GAME CUBE SKIN IN GAME https://t.co/tP4uA6fzvH

3) XP changes

HYPEX @HYPEX The Impostors LTM XP is still nerfed, but there should be XP/Challenges buff (as they said) when we get the leaks! The Impostors LTM XP is still nerfed, but there should be XP/Challenges buff (as they said) when we get the leaks!

Epic kept its promise and rolled out some changes to the XP system, making it easier for players to level up faster:

XP earned from Daily Punchcard missions has been dramatically increased.

Added XP to all Shared Quests (They still reward Bars too).

All new and future Character Punchcards have substantially increased XP rewards.

Weekly Punchcard XP has been slightly reduced.

Sadly though, it would seem that the XP earned from the Impostor mode is still nerfed/slashed by half. By the looks of it, the developers are not going to undo these changes.

4) Chili Chug Splash

Also Read

Following the Fortnite update v18.10, the highly anticipated Chili Chug Splashes are finally in-game, alongside the original Chug Splashes from the "OG" days. However, unlike the "OG" chugs, the new ones also provide a speed boost alongside restoring HP and shields.

Loopers can buy them for 210 gold bars each from The Brat NPC located at the Fork Knife Food Truck north of Lazy Lake. Six Chili Chug Splashes can be carried in a stack.

Edited by Ravi Iyer