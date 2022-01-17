Fortnite Update v19.10 early patch notes: Tilted Towers return, Grotto 2.0, Dinosaurs, New NPCs, and more

The highly anticipated Fortnite Update v19.10 will go live on January 18. As always, Epic Games doesn't provide a list of expected changes or additions to the game. Thankfully, the leakers have provided a good idea of what to expect.

Based on the information at hand, a lot of content will be added to Chapter 3. These will include significant map changes, new wildlife, and even the unvaulting of some old weapons.

We can expect the update to release next week #Fortnite 19.10 is now in staging!We can expect the update to release next week #Fortnite 19.10 is now in staging! We can expect the update to release next week https://t.co/LDYA5gtFNX

Expected content for the Fortnite Update v19.10

1) Tilted Towers return? Maybe?

HYPEX @HYPEX concerning because Epic never enables a POI mid-week & Tilted's birthday is on the 18th.. so they're most likely planning to leave the ice blocks there for another week. I could be wrong tho! concerning because Epic never enables a POI mid-week & Tilted's birthday is on the 18th.. so they're most likely planning to leave the ice blocks there for another week. I could be wrong tho!

Tilted Towers is expected to make a grand return following the Fortnite 19.10 update. However, according to HYPEX, things may not go as planned. Even though the snow will have melted, the POI may remain encapsulated in a block of ice until next week.

2) The Imagined Order have become mole rats

• There will be IO outposts at different points on the map.

• They will have a location codenamed "Crazy Cave".



indicates that it may be something similar to the Grotto.



#Fortnite The Imagined Order will arrive on the map around Week 7.• There will be IO outposts at different points on the map.• They will have a location codenamed "Crazy Cave". @HYPEX indicates that it may be something similar to the Grotto. #Fortnite Chapter3 The Imagined Order will arrive on the map around Week 7.• There will be IO outposts at different points on the map.• They will have a location codenamed "Crazy Cave".@HYPEX indicates that it may be something similar to the Grotto.#Fortnite #FortniteChapter3 https://t.co/GxeGOWHWVE

After digging into the dirt like mole rats for a few weeks, the bulk of the Imagined Order forces is finally going to reach the Flipside. Based on the leaks, the organization will establish a base of operations known as Crazy Cave. Many within the community speculate that the POI will look somewhat like the Grotto.

3) Welcome to Fortnite Park!

Week 7 Quest: "Throw a Butter Berry while standing within 10 meters of a [Butter Cake]"



(via The new Dinosaurs will be added to #Fortnite by Week 7.Week 7 Quest: "Throw a Butter Berry while standing within 10 meters of a [Butter Cake]"(via @ShiinaBR The new Dinosaurs will be added to #Fortnite by Week 7.Week 7 Quest: "Throw a Butter Berry while standing within 10 meters of a [Butter Cake]"(via @ShiinaBR) https://t.co/zQfeVcgDiN

With the snow melting, not-so-adorable dinosaurs will begin roaming the island. While they may look extremely cute, the rows of jagged teeth say otherwise. Nevertheless, it's left to be seen if players will be able to ride into battle and live out their Jurassic Park fantasies in Fortnite.

4) Mary Jane, Green Goblin and a mysterious figure

HYPEX @HYPEX There's 3 NPCs that are set to spawn at the Daily Bugle, one is Mary Jane who sells an infinite Webshooter for 400 Gold, one might be Green Goblin because of foundation's glider animations & how Epic said 'Spiderman's friends & enemies are coming to the game', idk about the 3rd.. There's 3 NPCs that are set to spawn at the Daily Bugle, one is Mary Jane who sells an infinite Webshooter for 400 Gold, one might be Green Goblin because of foundation's glider animations & how Epic said 'Spiderman's friends & enemies are coming to the game', idk about the 3rd.. https://t.co/bgZQ94EtYB

It would seem that Mary Jane, Green Goblin, and another mysterious figure are set to become NPCs at the Daily Bugle. However, as of now, there is no timeline in place. They may or may not appear as NPCs in-game following the Fortnite Update v19.10.

5) Fire in the hole!

The Grenade Launcher is a fantastic weapon that dishes out AOE damage. Sadly, it was vaulted at the start of Chapter 2. After two years of being locked away, the weapon will finally be added back following the Fortnite Update v19.10.

6) Winter's almost over

HYPEX @HYPEX Snow stage 5 is live and stage 6 is set to go live on the 19th which is very concerning.. Snow stage 5 is live and stage 6 is set to go live on the 19th which is very concerning.. https://t.co/ov2s9N0APE

The harsh winter in Chapter 3 is about to come to an end. With the snow melting and spring around the corner, players can expect to see a lush tropical landscape in-game. Hopefully, a small patch of snowy terrain stays behind as it'll add a change of scene.

7) Bugs begone!

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey All bugs currently set to be fixed in v19.10 All bugs currently set to be fixed in v19.10 https://t.co/oHYTvgoC6v

The Fortnite Update v19.10 will address some major bugs in-game. This includes network loss issues, framerate fluctuations, tents not functioning as intended, and daily quests not appearing in-game. In addition to bug fixes in BR mode, technical bugs and Creative Mode glitches will also be addressed.

