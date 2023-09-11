Fortnite update v26.10 early patch notes: Toggle Zoom DMR, Pizza Party unvault, Super Styles, and more

The first major Fortnite update (v26.10) of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will go live on September 12, 2023. Based on the information obtained by leakers, this update will introduce a few more items to the game including a new DMR and utility-based healing item. However, aside from these facets, it seems that there are no major changes as such.

Additionally, Super Styles will be revealed and new challenges/quests will be allegedly added once downtime ends. This includes "Weekly" challenges and "Snapshot" Quests. Players will be able to complete these to level up their Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass to obtain all the cosmetics items from it.

Fortnite update v26.10 early patch notes: New content and changes

1) Toggle Zoom DMR

While not much is known about this new long-range weapon, it was showcased in the trailer for Chapter 4 Season 4. Based on the name, it's being thought that it will feature an adjustable zoom mechanic. Players will be able to change the distance of the scope to have a better view of the target. If such is the case, the weapon will be lethal at mid-range as well.

2) Pizza Party

The Pizza Party healing item will be added back to the game once Fortnite update v26.10 goes live. It's being speculated that it's being unvaulted to celebrate Fortnite's sixth birthday. That said, the item is useful for when needing to heal an entire Squad or needing to heal up to max health.

3) Super Styles

Super Styles will likely be getting decrypted during the downtime for Fortnite update v26.10. Hopefully, like last time, they are good enough to keep the community happy. Since they are basically Styles for existing Outfits in the Battle Pass, having a mundane selection will not bode well with players.

4) New Reality Augments

According to leakers/data-miners, about three to four new Reality Augments will be added to the game. While it's unsure which ones will make the cut, it's almost certain that new ones will be added in as this is the pattern that Epic Games has been following since the start of Chapter 4.

5) Piper Pace Snapshot Quests

With Nolan Chance's Snapshot Quests coming to an end, his companion Piper Pace will take over. These quests will further the storyline and help shed light on how the heist-gang plans on stealing Kado Thorne's time machine for Innovator Slone.

6) Bug fixes

While Chapter 4 Season 4 has been stable thus far, a few issues have vexed players for a while. Epic Games will be addressing these in a bug fix which will be deployed during the Fortnite update v26.10, here's the list:

Locker issues:

Beautiful Bow Emoticon missing

Battle Royale issues:

Auto-run when pressing alt+tab

The Vault display case can be impossible to interact with

Gold bars spent may not count towards progression

Survivor Medal bonus goals related issues

Heist music may play until the end of a match

Mobile and Cloud Gaming issues:

Gyro control on android devices have X and Y axis reversed

Water may not appear for some players

Weak spots may not appear

