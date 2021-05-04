Fortnite 16.30.1 Patch Notes (May 4th): Tsuki outfit change, Star Wars troll, Raz Explosive bow fix, and more

The Fortnite 16.30 update introduced a lot of unfinished changes to the game. Now, after a week of the update being live, Fortnite has received a new maintenance patch that addresses some of the issues that were plaguing the game after the last update.

The Fortnite 16.30.1 update fixes some of the cosmetic issues that were spotted in the game. However, this update did not bring the Fortnite Star Wars skins to the game, leaving fans severely disappointed.

The Fortnite 16.30.1 patch fixes few cosmetic issues in the game

As part of today's maintenance patch, the unfinished Style of the Tsuki Outfit has been removed. The completed Style will arrive in a future update. pic.twitter.com/KucA0e5zge — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 4, 2021

First things first, the Fortnite 16.30.1 patch addresses the Tsuki skin. The skin was accidentally released without any texture, rendering the skin completely broken. Epic Games has removed the skin completely after this update, promising to release it in the near future with appropriate tweaks.

This will come as a relief to many players because the Tsuki skin proved to be as problematic as the white on white superhero skins that were released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.

We've released a maintenance patch on all platforms to address cosmetic issues, stability, and an issue that could sometimes prevent players from picking up Raz's Explosive Bow. pic.twitter.com/s0MnrUHByF — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 4, 2021

Other than that, the current Fortnite 16.30.1 update is expected to address some of the stability and cosmetic issues that were spotted in the game. One such issue prevented players from picking up Raz's Explosive Bow in the game.

While this was a welcome change, players were really disappointed to see the Fortnite Star Wars skins in the item shop. Instead of the Fortnite Star Wars skins, players noticed that the Wake Rider skin was introduced to the Fortnite item shop.

EXACTLY. THEIR LOSS. NO ONE IS BUYING THAT SHITTY SKIN. You could argue, oh, how else would they release him, I SAY, NOT ON FUCKING STAR WARS DAY WHEN U HAVE STAR WARS SKINS IN YOUR OWN GAME — Itay Gobalak (@GobalakItay) May 4, 2021

While players appreciated the Fortnite Creative Mayhem Tournament, most of them were critical of Epic Games' idea of not introducing the Fortnite Star Wars skin on May 4th.

The criticism on social media proved that Fortnite Star Wars skins were in great demand. Last year on May 4th, Epic Game introduced the lightsabers in the game for a short period of time.

These lightsabers, along with other Fortnite Star Wars-themed cosmetics, were an immediate hit with the community. Fans were clearly disappointed that these items were missing in the item shop this year as well.