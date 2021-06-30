Where to visit Farmer Steel's favorite places in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 4 Legendary challenges)

Hayseed is rather worried about the whereabouts of Farmer Steel in Fortnite, owing to which he's tasking players with visiting Steel's favorite spots in hopes of finding him.

Visit Farmer Steel's favorite places (image via ShotgunDr/Twitter)

Players can undertake the "Visit Farmer Steel's Favorite Places" Week 4 Legendary challenge in the hope of finding him and receiving a nice reward for the effort. The challenge should go live on June 30th, at 10 AM ET. Without further ado, it's time to visit some of Farmer Steel's favorite locations in-game.

Also Read: Fortnite - Where to search the farm for clues in Season 7 (Week 4 Legendary challenges)

Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Legendary challenge: How to complete the visit Farmer Steel's favorite places challenge

In essence, players have to visit three locations on the map to complete the challenge. These locations are The Pizza Pit, Rainbow Rentals, and Flopper Pond. Upon completing the challenge, players will receive 30,000 experience points.

Unlike the main locations on the map, these POIs are not visible in-game. Thus, this article is aimed at helping players quickly locate the above-mentioned POIs and complete the challenge.

Here are the locations of all three POIs that players need to visit:

1) The Pizza Pit

Mama Mia! (Image via OnlyWinsFortnite/YouTube)

Players can find The Pizza Pit a bit northeast of the Corny Complex. It's rather hard to miss, given the fact that there is a smiling tomato head on top of the building.

2) Rainbow Rentals

Relax for a bit at Rainbow Rentals and take in the scenery (Image via OnlyWinsFortnite/YouTube)

A bit Southwest from Holly Hedges, players can Rainbow Rentals. This location is seldom visited by players due to it being on the edge of the map. It shouldn't be too hard to spot, given that this POI is located on the beach.

3) Flopper Pond

Flopper Pond is a good place to fish in Fortnite (Image via OnlyWinsFortnite/YouTube)

A short walk south from Believer Beach, or west of Boney Burbs, players will find a POI known as Flopper Pond. It's a quiet POI, but at times, it does see a lot of activity, especially since the Fortnite Cosmic Summer event kicked off.

Overview of all the locations for "Visit Farmer Steel's favorite places" Fortnite Legendary challenge

Overview image of all locations for "Visit Farmer Steel's favorite places" challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

Also Read: How to get Twitch FNCS Number one back bling in Fortnite Season 7

Disclaimer: The "Visit Farmer Steel's favorite places" challenge locations may be subject to change once the challenges go live. This article will be updated as and when new information has been made available.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod