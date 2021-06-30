Fortnite: Where to search the farm for clues in Season 7 (Week 4 Legendary challenges)

Players will need to find some clues in Fortnite to complete the "Search the Farm for Clues" Week 4 Legendary Challenge. While the task itself is not complex, players can have a hard time spotting clues amidst firefights, a raging storm, and, not to forget, an ongoing alien invasion.

Search the farm for clues (image via ShotgunDr/Twitter)

Nonetheless, this article aims to provide a quick and accurate reference guide for the location of all the clues at Steel Farm. The challenge should go live on June 30th, at 10 AM ET. So, without further ado, it's time to find the clues and some answers to the disappearance of Farmer Steel.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Legendary challenge: How to complete the "Search the Farm for Clues" challenge

In essence, players must land at Steel Farm and look for clues. There are four in total, but they only need to look for two to complete this Fortnite challenge. Upon completion, gamers will receive 45,000 XP as a reward.

Here are the locations of all four clues at Steel Farm

1) Dirt road

On the road South West of Steel Farm (Image via Comrad3s/YouTube)

Players can find a clue southwest of the Steel Farm, next to an intersection in the road. It shouldn't be too difficult to spot if approaching the POI from the west or south.

2) Cliffside view

Next to the cliff adjacent to the barn house (Image via Comrad3s/YouTube)

Just north of the barn at Steel Farm, players will find a clue at the edge of the cliff. If they are approaching the POI from the South, the clue should be located on the left side of the barn.

3) Driff wood

Across the river to the North of Steel Farm (Image via Comrad3s/YouTube)

While overlooking the cliff, a bit to the northeast, players will find some driftwood by the side of the adjacent river. They can slide down the cliff and swim to reach the wood and collect the clue.

4) Red Tractor

Clue behind the Red Tractor in the field (Image via Comrad3s/YouTube)

Another clue can be found in the field a bit southeast of Steel Farm. It shouldn't be hard to spot, as it's located behind a bright red tractor.

Overview of all the locations for "Search the farm for clues" Fortnite Legendary challenge

Overview image of locations for "Search the Farm for Clues" challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

