Fortnite glitches enable players to execute actions that sometimes lead to unexpected outcomes. Visual glitches hinder players' ability to accurately aim at opponents, particularly those in elevated or distant positions, making it easy for the latter to track and target them.

Reddit user wizard680 recently shared a brief clip on the FortNiteBR subreddit depicting another player sniping him from a cliff. This frustrating situation prompted them to share their concerns within the community and seek help in dealing with such visual glitches.

Exploring the recent Fortnite glitch incident and the community’s reaction to it

As mentioned, user wizard680 shared a brief video expressing concerns about countering an opponent who was shooting at them from a cliff. They suspected the opponent might be exploiting a glitch that he couldn't counter. It turned out to be a visual advantage that enabled the cliff-based user to track and shoot at ground-level players.

Understanding this situation requires grasping the camera angles involved. The cliff-based user's elevated position made it easy to track and shoot those below. In this situation, other users in the community shared their views as well.

This observation was echoed by other users, and most of them explained that the elevated position allowed for visibility without being detected, a common occurrence given the game's terrain and architecture. They also advised reviewing the replay from the opponent's perspective to understand the tactical advantages.

It's evident that the situation boils down to angles, where those in elevated positions naturally have the advantage of engaging ground-level opponents. Several users encouraged u/wizard680 to watch the replay from the cliff player's viewpoint to dispel any doubts and gain clarity on future encounters.

One noticeable aspect was the constant shooting from the player on the cliff while the player on the ground remained stationary. Eventually, the player on the cliff spotted the player on the ground, making it easier to target them. While such situations can be frustrating for those experiencing them, they are fair from the elevated players' perspective.

Another user commented on this scenario, acknowledging the frustration from the disadvantaged player's viewpoint but also pointing out that they lacked movement or defensive items, and their opponent had already outmaneuvered them by rotating sooner. The commenter noted that achieving second place still holds value in terms of ranking.

