Fortnite: How to get Lewis Hamilton Skins in Fortnite

Lewis Hamilton is the latest Fortnite Icon Series Skin/Outfit to be added to the game. After rumors surrounding a crossover with F1 surfaced online, it sparked interest within the community. While things did take a while to come to fruition, Epic Games soon unveiled the collaboration in all its glory. What better time to introduce this legend to the game than during the OG Fortnite Season?

The F1 champ joins other star athletes in-game, such as LeBron James, Chloe Kim, Neymar Jr, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Harry Kane, Marco Reus, and, of course, Patrick Mahomes. It's clear that Epic Games is slowly adding to its portfolio and is showing no signs of slowing down.

That said, here is how to get the Lewis Hamilton Skins/Outfits in the game.

Lewis Hamilton in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

As of today (February 9, 2024), Lewis Hamilton and all associated cosmetics are available in the Fortnite Item Shop. Players can purchase the cosmetics via the Bundle or individually as per their need.

Here is a list of all Lewis Hamilton cosmetics:

Lewis Hamilton (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Launch Day Lewis Hamilton (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Pole Positioner (Pickaxe)

Pole Positioner (Back Bling)

Rocket-Ready Roscoe (Back Bling)

Slipstream Surfer (Glider)

Race Day Flair (Wrap)

The Lewis Hamilton Bundle will cost 2,400 V-Bucks. It contains both Outfits + LEGO Styles (Lewis Hamilton + Launch Day Lewis Hamilton), both Back Blings (Pole Positioner + Rocket-Ready Roscoe), and a Pickaxe (Pole Positioner).

For those who just want to purchase one of the Outfits, they can be bought individually. However, given that the Lewis Hamilton Bundle comes at a discounted price, it's more economical to purchase it rather than buying the Outfits individually. As for the Glider and Wrap, they cost 800 and 500 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long will Lewis Hamilton stay in Fortnite Item Shop?

For the time being, the Lewis Hamilton Skin is available in the Fortnite Item Shop, but that may change after the next shop rotation. Since cosmetics are rotated on a daily basis, there is no telling how long they'll stay.

With the Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event coming up in just a few hours, Epic Games may do an early rotation of the Item Shop. As such, Lewis Hamilton may be removed to make way for other new cosmetic items.

