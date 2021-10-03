Fortnite War Effort Round 2: Start date, what to expect, weapons list, and more

The first round of funding for the Fortnite War Effort ended a while back, with the Shockwave Launcher coming out on top. Players donated a total of 15.3 billion gold bars, and according to J.B. Chimpanski, this is just the beginning of things yet to come.
According to leaks from the start of the season, a total of four funding rounds are set to take place. Each round will pit two items or weapons against each other and players will decide which one of them gets unvaulted.
By the looks of it, players won't have to wait long to be able to donate gold bars again, as the next funding round is due to start soon. However, this time around, the choice of weapons to be unvaulted will be much tougher for players to make.
Fortnite War Effort Round 2
The second round of the Fortnite War Effort is due to start very soon. According to renowned leaker HYPEX, it could begin as soon as this coming Tuesday, October 5, or latest by the next major update day, which would more than likely be October 12.
While there's no confirmation yet, given that there are only 64 days left in the season, Epic Games can't really ration out the War Effort mechanics for too long. Taking that into consideration, the information provided by HYPEX should hold true.
While the exact date remains somewhat of a mystery, the weapons available to vote for via gold bars in Round 2 of the Fortnite War Effort have been known for some time now.
Based on the current information, two new weapons will be pitted against each other for Round 2: the Combat SMG and the Combat Assault Rifle. Both of these weapons are slightly better variants of the guns that are already in the game.
The community is not thrilled with Round 2 of funding for the Fortnite War Effort
Despite the new weapons and much-needed heavier firepower coming into the game, the community is not exactly thrilled about having to pick between two new weapons.
According to many community members, making players pick weapons they have never experienced before or that are completely new is not a good decision.
Given that playing styles matter, some players would indeed prefer one weapon over the other. However, since it now comes down to the majority donation winning, the minority may be left with a weapon they don't prefer. Hopefully, Epic Games will tackle this oversight.