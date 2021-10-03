Fortnite War Effort Round 2: Start date, what to expect, weapons list, and more

The first round of funding for the Fortnite War Effort ended a while back, with the Shockwave Launcher coming out on top. Players donated a total of 15.3 billion gold bars, and according to J.B. Chimpanski, this is just the beginning of things yet to come.

Fortnite @FortniteGame The Shockwave Launcher vs Rift-To-Go War Effort has been completed and the Shockwave Launcher is now certified as the Loopers choice.



Bounce back into the action now! The Shockwave Launcher vs Rift-To-Go War Effort has been completed and the Shockwave Launcher is now certified as the Loopers choice.



Bounce back into the action now! https://t.co/uCAoelYZRh

According to leaks from the start of the season, a total of four funding rounds are set to take place. Each round will pit two items or weapons against each other and players will decide which one of them gets unvaulted.

By the looks of it, players won't have to wait long to be able to donate gold bars again, as the next funding round is due to start soon. However, this time around, the choice of weapons to be unvaulted will be much tougher for players to make.

Fortnite War Effort Round 2

The second round of the Fortnite War Effort is due to start very soon. According to renowned leaker HYPEX, it could begin as soon as this coming Tuesday, October 5, or latest by the next major update day, which would more than likely be October 12.

While there's no confirmation yet, given that there are only 64 days left in the season, Epic Games can't really ration out the War Effort mechanics for too long. Taking that into consideration, the information provided by HYPEX should hold true.

HYPEX @HYPEX Reminder that these are the upcoming funding rounds, Round 2 will probably start this Tuesday or next update. What are you voting for?



- Round 2: Combat SMG OR Combat AR

- Round 3: Boogie Bomb OR Combat Shotgun

- Round 4: Flint Lock OR Proximity Launcher Reminder that these are the upcoming funding rounds, Round 2 will probably start this Tuesday or next update. What are you voting for?



- Round 2: Combat SMG OR Combat AR

- Round 3: Boogie Bomb OR Combat Shotgun

- Round 4: Flint Lock OR Proximity Launcher https://t.co/FuxX8LwyPO

While the exact date remains somewhat of a mystery, the weapons available to vote for via gold bars in Round 2 of the Fortnite War Effort have been known for some time now.

Based on the current information, two new weapons will be pitted against each other for Round 2: the Combat SMG and the Combat Assault Rifle. Both of these weapons are slightly better variants of the guns that are already in the game.

HYPEX @HYPEX Upcoming Combat AR & Combat SMG Stats!



We will get to choose which one of these should release first via the Funding Machine in Round 2, stats could change but here they are as of now! Upcoming Combat AR & Combat SMG Stats!



We will get to choose which one of these should release first via the Funding Machine in Round 2, stats could change but here they are as of now! https://t.co/YxicDSt1ke

The community is not thrilled with Round 2 of funding for the Fortnite War Effort

Despite the new weapons and much-needed heavier firepower coming into the game, the community is not exactly thrilled about having to pick between two new weapons.

According to many community members, making players pick weapons they have never experienced before or that are completely new is not a good decision.

Also Read

🤍Ghost VS Shadow🖤 @GhostShadowFNBR



Don't let us pick between 2 new things we've never experienced before @HYPEX They're making the same mistake they did with community shop votingDon't let us pick between 2 new things we've never experienced before @HYPEX They're making the same mistake they did with community shop voting



Don't let us pick between 2 new things we've never experienced before

Given that playing styles matter, some players would indeed prefer one weapon over the other. However, since it now comes down to the majority donation winning, the minority may be left with a weapon they don't prefer. Hopefully, Epic Games will tackle this oversight.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far