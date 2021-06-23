Fortnite Week 3 Challenges (Legendary): How to get Slone's orders from a Payphone

Dr. Slone is an enigmatic figure in Fortnite Season 7. According to the storyline, she's a high-ranking official within the IO and was probably Agent Jonesy's boss as well. Following the alien invasion, Slone has been orchestrating the island's defense and is planning a counter-offensive of sorts at Corny Complex.

Now, during the Fortnite week 3 challenges, players will be tasked with making contact with her and receiving confidential orders. While these orders aren't known at the moment, here is a brief description of the challenge:

"I've been watching you. You're ready. Find a phone to receive your orders. Officially, this isn't happening. Good Luck.

Based on the information at hand, it's possible that she will be sending players undercover to find out about the aliens and what they are planning. Completing the challenge will reward players with 15,000 experience points. So, without further ado, it's time to jump right in and get to a payphone.

These are the #Fortnite Week 3 Legendary Quests that release in 2 hours from now!



This week the first quest in the set has been split into 2 parts so there are 6 total but the same XP Total.



Working on the challenge guide for them to release later 🗺👀 pic.twitter.com/MxsFhQlcAG — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) June 23, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 3 - All 5 artifacts and where to find them

Fortnite week 3 Legendary challenge: Where to find a payphone to get orders from Dr. Slone

This particular Legendary challenge is divided into two parts. Once players have spoken to Dr. Slone and received their orders, the second part of the challenge will begin.

Currently, there are 15 different in-game locations where players can interact to talk to Dr. Slone. Here are the locations:

Holly Hedges

Believer Beach

Pleasant Park

Blue Steel Bridge

Mowdown

Northeast of Dinky Dish

South of Steamy Spaceship

South of Steel Farm

Retail Row

Southeast of Fork Knife Food Truck

Catty Corner

Yellow Steel Bridge

Misty Meadows

Southeast of Hydro 16

Slurpy Swamp

Watch this video for more information:

Also Read: Fortnite Season 7 leaks - All Week 3 Epic challenges and how to complete them

Dr. Slone's conversation gets leaked

With the location of the payphones out of the way, here's a little leak related to the challenges. During the conversation that players have with Dr. Slone, she can be heard mentioning that Fortnite NPCs are helping the aliens. She says:

"Listen up, your mission is to infiltrate Believer Beach, find the ring leader, and win them over. Earn their trust and learn everything you can. This level of alien support isn't natural."

Based on the leak, it turns out that Dr. Slone will be tasking players with numerous challenges over the course of the next two weeks. By the looks of it, it would seem that she is suspecting an NPC to be collaborating with the aliens. Listen to the audio to gain clues about who the traitor might be.

In this week’s new Quests we are asked to take orders from Doctor Slone through a Payphone.



We also got orders leaked for week 5 & 6 as shown in the video below. pic.twitter.com/EALu2Q8atN — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) June 22, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite Cosmic Summer rewards - Full list of all rewards to earn in the next 14 days

Edited by Nikhil Vinod