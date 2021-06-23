Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 3: All 5 artifacts and where to find them

Following the Fortnite 17.10 update, the grind for alien artifacts continues. Entering into week 3 of Fortnite Season 7, players can once again locate and collect five artifacts that have been scattered throughout the island; to unlock cosmetics for their Kymera.

Despite the grind being ridiculous to some extent, players wanting to unlock the cosmetics will have to locate artifacts to do so. While unlocking Cosmic Chests in-game also provides alien artifacts, the task is easier said than done.

Here are the locations for Fortnite Alien Artifacts for Week 3:

Coral Castle

Craggy Cliffs

Lockie's Lighthouse

Slurpy Swamp

Boney Burbs

Given that these locations are not hot-drop zones in Fortnite Season 7, players shouldn't have much problem finding the artifacts and collecting them.

Fortnite Alien Artifacts in Week 3: All locations and how to collect them

1) Coral Castle

Located on the top floor of the ruined castle, players will find an alien artifact hovering off the ground. Players will need to build a ramp upward to collect it.

Players will find an alien artifact hovering off the ground (Image via Comrad3s/YouTube)

On a side note, given that Coral Castle may be destroyed soon, this would be an excellent opportunity to go and visit the POI one last time for old time's sake.

2) Craggy Cliffs

Located inside the building adjacent to the beach, players will find an alien artifact on top of a boat. Players can either jump directly onto the boat and collect it or clear out some space and build a ramp to reach it.

Rotating may become a problem if it takes too long to collect (Image via Comrad3s/YouTube)

Loopers must keep in mind that since this location is at the edge of the map, rotating may become a problem if it takes too long to collect.

3) Lockie's Lighthouse

Lockie's Lighthouse has become one of the most isolated locations in Fortnite Season 7. Located on the southernmost part of the map, the area is relatively quiet. Players can land here without a care in the world to collect the alien artifact.

This area is located on the southernmost part of the map (Image via Comrad3s/YouTube)

The artifact will be located inside the small shed that is between the house and the lighthouse. There's not much to loot here, and given its location, rotating out as soon as possible is the best idea.

4) Slurpy Swamp

While entering Slurpy Swamp from the North, players need to follow the road into the complex and enter the small building on the left. The artifact is located on the first floor of the building.

Players need to follow the road into the complex and enter the small building on the left (Image via Comrad3s/YouTube)

A double ramp will be needed to collect the alien artifact located here. Players can drop in here directly, as slurp barrels are in abundance, and gearing up with max shields won't take long.

5) Boney Burbs

While Boney Burbs is not really a hot spot in Fortnite Season 7, it is a prevalent drop zone. The Fortnite alien artifact can be located on the top floor of the building at the center of this location.

A battle at a popular drop zone (Image via Comrad3s/YouTube)

Players will have to be fast, as others are bound to drop here due to the abundance of good loot.

