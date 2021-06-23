Fortnite Week 3 Legendary Challenges: Where to find Sunny, Joey, and Beach Brutus

After much anticipation, the Fortnite week 3 Legendary challenges are finally live. This week, players will be tasked with completing challenges related to the alien invasion and the Cosmic Summer Party.

It goes without saying that Epic Games has raised the bar when it comes to challenges. This week, all the challenges are interesting and unique. From finding cat food to placing welcome signs for the aliens, these challenges are quite the laugh riot.

These are the #Fortnite Week 3 Legendary Quests that release in 2 hours from now!



This week the first quest in the set has been split into 2 parts so there are 6 total but the same XP Total.



Working on the challenge guide for them to release later 🗺👀 pic.twitter.com/MxsFhQlcAG — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) June 23, 2021

Coming back to "Converse with Sunny, Joey, and Beach Brutus," players need to talk to any one of these three NPCs to complete it. Upon completion, players will receive 15,000 experience points as a reward.

Keep in mind that this is a continuation of the "Get Slone's orders from the Payphone" Week 3 Legendary challenge, which players must first complete. So, without further ado, here's where to find these NPCs and talk to them in Fortnite Season 7.

Also Read: Fortnite Week 3 Challenges (Legendary) - How to get Slone's orders from a Payphone

Fortnite Season 7 week 3 Legendary Challenge: Where to find Sunny, Joey, and Beach Brutus

After players talk to Dr. Slone on the payphone, they will be tasked with interacting and speaking to one of the three NPCs. Thankfully, all these NPCs can be found close to each other.

Here are their following locations:

Sunny - Easternmost sand crop circle on Believer Beach

Joey - Caravan parking lot in Believer Beach

Beach Brutus - North of High Hoops

Watch this video for more information:

Fortnite NPCs are being kidnapped

According to many players, Fortnite NPCs are being kidnapped and replaced by Kymeras. Based on information from numerous players, it would seem that NPCs such as Dreamflower, Sunny and even Beach Brutus have been kidnapped following the Fortnite 17.10 update.

They also took Beach Brutus and Sunny.. — Ako | Fortnite News 👽🌊 (@FNChiefAko) June 23, 2021

Many leakers are now under the impression that these kidnappings are not random, and tie into the storyline of the new season.

It's unknown at the moment why exactly the aliens are kidnapping NPCs. However, by the looks of it, the Cosmic Summer party has something to do with it. Going by speculation, two working theories are possible:

The aliens are already in control of the island and threw the party in the middle of an invasion to confuse Dr. Slone and the IO.

They are using this "party" as a diversion to kidnap and replace Fortnite's current NPCs with imposters.

Precisely, it also lines up with the new Experiments being conducted in the Mothership, they could be taking inhabitants of the Island and replacing them with impersonators — Ako | Fortnite News 👽🌊 (@FNChiefAko) June 23, 2021

Indeed, It seems like I.O doesn't in fact understand the Aliens yet, probably the why they're so involved like never before — Ako | Fortnite News 👽🌊 (@FNChiefAko) June 23, 2021

While leakers and fans theorize infinite possibilities to predict the storyline, players will have to wait for further leaks to get a better picture of the situation. Hopefully, by next week, the plot will unravel itself a bit more.

Also Read: Fortnite Season 7 leaks - All Week 3 Epic challenges and how to complete them

Edited by Gautham Balaji