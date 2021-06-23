Where to find cat food in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 3 Legendary quests)

Week 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has arrived, and it has brought new challenges with it. This includes new alien artifact locations and new weekly challenges, both normal and Legendary.

Many quests were leaked ahead of their release in-game. One such quest is to collect cat food. Completing this quest, which only requires collecting two cat foods, will grant players 30,000 XP.

Here's where to find cat food in Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 7.

Cat food in Fortnite

Week 3, Week 4, Week 5, and Week 6 Challenges pic.twitter.com/hqYJYcRgL9 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 22, 2021

Several weeks of challenges have been leaked, but Week 3 is the next one that players will be able to compete for. One challenge players are tasked with is to collect cat food. This comes with some subtext saying "Defending the island against invaders is making me starving! You got any kibble? Nothing beats a warm can of kibble on a hot day. I'm sure you agree." This may be teasing the return of Meowscles, but it may just be a fun Easter egg as well.

The cat food, or kibble as it has been termed, can be found in a couple of locations. The first can be found in Dirty Docks, in an area with shipping containers. It is right next to a blue shipping container and next to a filing cabinet.

The first cat food location. Image via YouTube

The second is also in Dirty Docks, right around the corner from the first. Break the fence to the right of the first location and go around that corner and the second location is right there. It is next to a cabinet and a shipping container but is in front of a fence. The alien ship is a good landmark to find the second location.

The second cat food location. Image via YouTube

These are the two locations to collect cat food in Fortnite. Simply interacting with both of these will satisfy the quest requirements and award players 30,000 XP. This can also help with leveling up and acquiring battle stars to purchase items from the battle pass.

Fortnite | Season 7 | Week 3 Legendary Challenges will go live at 10:00 AM EST | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/65Pzruvkdw — WolfBoy - Fortnite News (@WolfBoyFNBR) June 23, 2021

While they haven't gone live just yet, Chapter 2 Season 7's third week of challenges have been announced. Starting at 10 a.m. EST, Fortnite players will be able to complete the latest set of challenges.

