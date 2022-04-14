Fortnite Week 4 Challenges: Full list of all challenges and how to do them

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 4 challenges are live and are a way for players to gain some solid XP.

Weekly challenges are the number one way for players to level up their Battle Pass. Completing these challenges grants loads of XP and allows players to explore the battle royale island in new ways.

Nine challenges have been dished out for Week 4. These challenges are available throughout Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 and involve everything from using a jetpack to opening ammo boxes.

How to complete every Fortnite Week 4 challenge

A new hotfix was released by Epic Games that included a handful of returning items to the battle royale. On top of that, they loaded in the new challenges for Week 4.

Here is each Week 4 challenge as described in Fortnite:

Travel in the air with a jetpack (100) Thank the bus driver and then finish top 25 (2) Visit Gas Stations in a Battle Bus (3) Get seconds of airtime after being hit by a Shockwave Grenade (3) Eliminate IO forces within a single match (3) Catch or collect a Thermal Fish (1) Accept a bounty from a bounty board within 30 seconds of landing (1) Deal damage to opponents with a harvesting tool (75) Search ammo boxes at Shifty Shafts or Camp Cuddle (3)

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Week 4 Challenges are NOW LIVE!



The final 2 challenges are replacements for if an earlier challenge has a bug. Week 4 Challenges are NOW LIVE!The final 2 challenges are replacements for if an earlier challenge has a bug. 🐦 Week 4 Challenges are NOW LIVE!The final 2 challenges are replacements for if an earlier challenge has a bug. https://t.co/hd43iR04oc

The number at the end of each challenge is the amount or total of the task to be completed. In order, here is how players can finish all of those challenges:

Travel to an IO Blimp and find a jetpack hanging on a wall. Do this as many times as needed to fly through the air for 100 meters. While in the Battle Bus, before dropping down to the island, press the button to thank the bus driver. In that same game, fight through to at least 25th place. Do that two times to complete the challenge. A driveable Battle Bus can be found at The Sanctuary or Synapse Station. Land there, hop in the bus and drive it to three Gas Stations. This can be done over multiple games. This one is pretty simple. Get hit with a Shockwave Grenade by an enemy, a teammate, or throwing one at the ground. Get hit as many times as is necessary to reach three seconds of airtime. Go to an IO Outpost or Blimp to find several IO forces, such as guards. Down and eliminate three different Imagined Order NPCs in the same game by whatever means necessary. A Thermal Fish can be caught in a Fishing Hole or areas with calm waters. The best options would be the lakes next to Camp Cuddle and The Fortress. Just fish and hope for the best or open some of the ice coolers behind gas stations to see if one pops out. There are a ton of bounty boards in Fortnite. To name a few locations, players can find one at Shifty Shafts, Logjam Lumberyard, The Sanctuary, and Sleepy Sound. There are so many. Just drop to one and accept the bounty immediately after landing. This one is relatively simple. Land next to an enemy and start hacking away with the harvesting tool until 75 damage has been dealt. The final Fortnite Week 4 challenge is another simple one. Land at Shifty Shafts and/or Camp Cuddle. Open up three ammo boxes at either location, and the challenge will be finished.

The Fortnite Week 4 challenges are a mix of combat, travel, difficult, and straightforward. Players should take their time to ensure they aren't interrupted by an enemy when trying to finish these off.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar