Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts leaked: Where to find all artifacts

Although Fortnite alien artifacts reset every Thursday at 10:00 a.m. ET, many leakers out there manage to figure out the exact locations of each week's artifacts days in advance.

While players will still have to wait a few days to collect them, use this article as a reference guide, scout out the area beforehand, and memorize drop spots to make the task easy once the week 5 alien artifact locations go live.

While only battle pass holders can use alien artifacts to unlock Kymera cosmetics, all players can collect them. If nothing else, loopers can explore different parts of the island while trying to collect the artifacts. With that being said, it's time to go exploring and look for all week 5 Fortnite alien artifacts.

How's your Kymera looking so far?

Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Locations for alien artifacts in week 5

1) Believers Beach

Keep an eye out for little green aliens (Image via OnlyWinsFortnite/YouTube)

Considering that a welcome party for the alien is underway at Believers Beach, it comes as no surprise that an alien artifact will be located in the area. Players will have to look for a house with a green alien face and a pink rocket drawn on the side of the building.

It shouldn't be too hard to find, given that the graffiti can be spotted while dropping into the area. The Fortnite alien artifact can be found in the attic of the house.

2) Pleasant Park

This structure provides good shelter from the rain (Image via OnlyWinsFortnite/YouTube)

The Fortnite alien artifact in this location has to be by far the easiest for players to find. At the center of Pleasant Park, underneath a giant wooden shelter, players will find the artifact suspended in the air. Build a ramp to collect it.

3) Northeast of Craggy Cliffs

Not the best place to camp out...(Image via Fortnite. GG)

An easy way to find this location is to land at Craggy Cliggs and follow the beachhead East. When the sand starts to disappear, a path upwards into the hills will become visible. Players will find the Fortnite alien artifact nestled comfortably next to some tents.

4) Misty Meadows

Tick Tock (Image via OnlyWinsFortnite/YouTube)

To collect a Fortnite alien artifact from this location, players must land directly on top of the clocktower and enter from above. Landing next to the building and taking the stairs is also a viable option, but players are usually swarming the area because this spot is a hot drop zone.

5) Retail Row

Never knew Fortnite had bus services (Image via Fortnite. GG)

An easy way for players to find the alien artifact in Retail Row will be to spot the large tower on the Northeast side of the location. Just across the road from the Tower, players will find the artifact behind a wooden fence.

Note: Locations for Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts may be subject to change. This article will be updated as and when new information has been made available.

