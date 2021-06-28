Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 4: All artifacts and where to find them

The hunt for Fortnite alien artifacts is slowly approaching its fourth week. Since the start of the new season, players have been grinding hard to collect enough alien artifacts to unlock styles for their Kymeras.

Despite the grind being challenging at times, some players have been diligent in their efforts.

According to leakers, in Fortnite Season 7 Week 4, there will be five artifacts. The reset will occur on June 29th, following which four artifacts will become available for collecting. So without further ado, here are all their locations.

Week 3 , 4 Alien Artifact locations pic.twitter.com/remXTAAkfR — WeLoveFortnite (@WeLove_Fortnite) June 22, 2021

Also read: Fortnite Marvel Item Shop values at over 64,300 V-Bucks

Fortnite Season 7: Locations for alien artifacts in Week 4

1) Holly Hedges

This location is easy to spot (Image via Marry & Perry/YouTube)

The alien artifact in Holly Hedges (soon to be renamed Holly Hatchery) is located under the scaffolding in front of the big red building. The location is easy to spot as the entire area is littered with potted plants and shrubs.

2) Weeping Woods

An alien artifact can be found suspended off the ground here (Image via Marry & Perry/YouTube)

Located inside the rectangular building at Weeping Wood, an alien artifact can be found suspended off the ground. Players will need to build a ramp to reach it or land on the roof and drop in to collect it.

3) Lazy lake

Players must stock up as its a hot drop zone (Image via Marry & Perry/YouTube)

Tucked away inside a tiny shed in Lazy Lake, players will find an alien artifact. Given that Lazy Lake is often a hot drop zone, they can first land and gear up with IO weapons at Defiant Dish before proceeding west to claim the artifact.

4) Dirty Docks

Players can spot the building while landing, as it is a distinct shade of blue (Image via Marry & Perry/YouTube)

Hidden under the stairs, players will find an alien artifact outside the central warehouse in Dirty Docks. The building is impossible to miss, as it is the largest one in the area. Furthermore, players can spot the building while landing, as it is a distinct shade of blue.

5) Steamy Stacks

An alien artifact is inconspicuously hidden amongst the pipes of the building (Image via Marry & Perry/YouTube)

Located adjacent to the main control building, players will find an alien artifact inconspicuously hidden amongst the pipes of the building. They can either approach and collect the artifact from the roof or build a ramp upward towards it.

Also read: Fortnite Freaky Flights - Map code, all challenges, and rewards

Note: Locations for Fortnite Week 4 Alien Artifacts may be subject to change. This article will be updated as and when new information has been made available.

Edited by Ravi Iyer