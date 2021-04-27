Fortnite Week 6 Spire Challenges: Where to gather information on Raz from Tarana, Cluck, and other NPCs

The recently released Fortnite v16.30 update brought a new set of Spire Challenges where players have to gather information on Raz from Tarana. According to the storyline, Raz was never up to any good. While everyone was suspicious about him all this while, the final series of these Spire Quests will probably reveal his true intentions.

To gather information on Raz from Tarana and the other NPCs on the island, players will need to engage in dialogue with them.

Where to gather information on Raz from Taraza and other NPCs in Fortnite Season 6

This quest is pretty straightforward. Players need to make their way over to Bony Burbs, where Tarana is located. They need to head over to the NPC and select the dialogue from the choice wheel that opens up.

This action will help players gather information on Raz from Tarana. While getting this data, she says that nothing good ever came from the Spire. She even warns players to stay away from it.

Players need to talk to a total of three NPCs in Fortnite to complete this quest. Other NPCs on this list include Lara Croft, Rebirth Raven, Cluck, and Cobb.

Locations of all five NPCs related to the Spire quests in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Advertisement

Cluck and Cobb panic when the players interact with them to get information on Raz from them. The former also warns of the dark magic that surrounds the Spire.

While players do have a good number of NPCs to choose from, it's wise if they choose to gather information on Raz from Tarana, Cobb, and Cluck. These three NPCs are close to each other.

It's comparatively easier to reach them than branching out to Stealthy Stronghold and Sweaty Sands to reach Lara Croft and Rebirth Raven, respectively, in Fortnite.

Unstable bow gameplay. The arrows switch between fire, stink, shockwave and explosive. pic.twitter.com/17FQsGxTMA — Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNinformation) April 27, 2021

Other than that, Rebirth Raven's location is going to be a hot drop for some time to come because she sells the Unstable Bow. This weapon can change into one of the four different craftable bows available on the island with each shot.