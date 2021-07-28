Fortnite Week 8 alien artifacts location: All 5 artifacts and where to find them

With back-to-back weekly updates and possible live in-game events happening soon, Fortnite Week 8 is going to be really exciting. As always, a new week brings to the game five more alien artifacts for players to find, collect and unlock edit styles for their Kymera.

However, unlike previous weeks, with the addition of the Plasma Cannon following the Fortnite 17.21 update, searching through buildings for alien artifacts is going to be a breeze. With that said, here are the locations for all Fortnite Week 8 alien artifacts.

Week 7 and Week 8 Alien Artifacts

The red ones for tomorrow , the white ones for next week pic.twitter.com/VFcHXL3BY4 — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) July 21, 2021

Note: Fortnite Week 8 Alien Artifacts will go live on July 29th, at 10 a.m. ET.

Fortnite Season 7: All alien artifact Week 8 locations

1) West of Boney Burbs

Alien trees galore (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

Located a short walk west of Boney Burbs, players will find a purple spot of land on the map. On this alienized blotch of land, players will find an alien artifact nestled among the flora.

2) Hydro 16

Electrifying experience (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

Players will find another alien artifact at the hydroelectric dam, better known as Hydro 16 in-game. To collect it, simply land on the roof and break the ceiling to fall down and collect it.

3) South of the Yellow Steel Bridge

Water under the bridge (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

East of Misty Meadows, players will find the NPC, known as Riot, and a Yellow Steel Bridge. Located directly south of this POI is a tiny wooden bridge that leads across the river toward Camp Cod. Players will find an alien artifact tucked away within the wooden support structure of the bridge.

4) Dockside Dish

Beware of the IO guards (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

A good distance west of Dirty Docks, players will find the IO satellite base known as Dockside Dish. The alien artifact in this POI is located directly below the helipad that's located within the base.

If players time their jump from the battle bus right, they can land directly next to the helipad and avoid encountering IO guards at the base.

5) Southeast of the Blue Steel Bridge

Pretty scenic spot, no doubt (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

Following the road east of Pleasant Park, players will find a quaint Blue Steel Bridge located next to a POI known as the Scenic Spot.

Although the scenic beauty of the place has been alienated by the purple blotch of land, players will be able to find an alien artifact next to a giant boulder at the location. Simply build a flood outward to collect the artifact that's suspended in the air.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

