Fortnite Week 9 challenges (Chapter 2 Season 7): Full list of all Epic and Legendary challenges

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 is in full swing and with v17.30 rolling out this morning, honest patrons of the title have a lot to look forward to.

The update has added tons of new material to the BR. In addition to fixing a handful of bugs, Epic Games has added the much-anticipated Grab-Itron. However, the key attraction has to be the crossover with DC.

Superman is slated to be introduced to the game on August 12th with leakers revealing that Epic Games will introduce Springing Harley, Peacemaker, Polka Dot Man and King Shark to Fortnite sooner rather than later.

Week 9 and 10 Epic / Legendary Challenges pic.twitter.com/vZxLfSarDQ — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) August 3, 2021

Players will need Battle Stars to purchase the aforementioned skins and their corresponding cosmetics. One of the easiest ways to earn Battle Stars is by completing Epic and Legendary Quests in Fortnite.

Completing these challenges allows players to earn some much needed XP. Season 7 has been going great so far with lots of alien-related material added to the title recently.

As expected, there is a new Battle Pass for players to familiarize themselves with. A new set of Epic challenges are added to the game every Thursday, with Legendary challenges being added to the title on Wednesdays.

Naturally, completing these challenges will allow players to earn XP and serves as a great opportunity to earn enough Battle Stars to unlock all skins and cosmetics that are being offered in Season 7.

The following is a list of Week 9 Epic and Legendary Quests that will go live shortly.

Week 9 Epic Quests in Fortnite

Grab-Itron is a new weapon that has been added to the Epic Games BR. It can be found inside chests, but players have a better shot at finding it on top of the Abductors.

Grab-Itron allows players to pick objects and throw them at players (Image via Epic Games)

Finding one at the top of an Abductor will enable players to complete two quests. Grab-Itron enables players to grab objects and throw them at players and structures. Launching toilets at players shouldn't be much of a task in Fortnite.

Apart from that, the Epic Quests for this week are rather tough compared to the previous weeks.

Launch toilets with a Grab-Itron (2)

Dance on an Abductor or as a passenger on a Saucer (1)

Avoid taking damage while dealing 100 damage to opponents in a single match (1)

Reveal an opponent with a Recon Scanner and then hit them with a Rail Gun (1)

Drive an IO vehicle with off-road tires (1)

Use IO launch pads (1)

Carry an alien sample from a Satellite Station’s dish to the entrance of Corny Complex (1)

Legendary Quests in Fortnite

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone (1)

Equip a Detector, then disable an Alien Billboard in one match (1)

Collect resources in Holly Hatchery (100)

Eliminate Trespassers (3)

Place a Bioscanner in an Alien Biome (1)

Place Spy Probes (3)

The aforementioned is the list of Quests that have been shared by Epic Games and have also been shared by Fortnite leakers on numerous occasions now.

Edited by Sabine Algur