Fortnite: Where to combine the Relic Shards in the Main Chamber at Shuffled Shrines

This season, Fortnite Resistance Quests have been replaced with Vibin' Quests. Since there is no clear and present danger to the island or the Zero Point, loopers seem quite relaxed. The quests this time around are focused on understanding the Zero Point and what it is doing.

However, that may lead to this season's conflict, since the Zero Point is acting strange for unknown reasons. Still, as the season progresses, players are tasked with learning more.

This week, that involves combining relic shards at Shuffled Shrines. Here is how to complete that challenge.

Shuffled Shrines, Relic Shards, and the Fortnite Vibin' Quests

Each storyline quest requires that players establish a device uplink first. The storyline quests from this season are no different. Though this can be a bit tedious, it does represent a free bit of seasonal XP just for landing at a certain spot.

In this case, that spot is just outside of Sanctuary. Here is exactly where gamers need to run to:

Device uplink can be done here (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Completing this will give players 7,000 XP and will unlock the next step of the quest. The Scientist tasks gamers with going to the temple, otherwise known as Shuffled Shrines. The POI is right beside The Joneses and to the south of Sanctuary.

The second part of the challenge is to enter the main chamber, and the third and final part is to combine the relics.

The spots are marked in the image below:

Two locations are required to finish this challenge (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Red: Loopers enter the main chamber from here.

Blue: Combine the relic shards in this location.

When Fortnite players get close, they an icon will sppear on their minimap, guiding them to the exact spot in-game. They are both pretty close by, though. Shuffled Shrines is not a huge POI.

Players will need to know the order of the four runes to enter the secret door, though. This is exactly like doing the Indiana Jones challenge, for which a guide can be found here.

There are four symbols throughout the POI that are unique to each player and match. They can be used to open the door to the secret room in the temple.

When the door opens, players will have to run through and deal with the dart wall traps, which can be broken. In the new room gamers will end up in, there is a small area with a place to combine the relics.

Once the relics are combined, The Scientist will mention another energy shockwave from the Zero Point and this week's (stage five) Vibin' Quests will be complete.

It should be noted that each week of Vibin' Fortnite Quests is only unlocked when the previous one is fully complete. To unlock this week's challenge, stage four must be completed.

