Fortnite: Where to land at Logjam Lotus, then climb to highest point in Shifty Shafts

When it comes to learning how to traverse the island in Fortnite, the high ground has always played a vital role. With a clear line of sight, players can spot opponents who are far away and observe the battlefield from a secure position.

If anything, holding the high ground is the surest way to win most battles. Owing to this tactic, Epic Games has decided to test loopers' knowledge of the land and give them an adequate task to complete.

They must land at Logjam Lotus and make their way to the highest point in Shifty Shafts. While the task sounds trivial, there's more to it than meets the eye.

It's time to embark on perilous journey in Fortnite Chapter 3

To start this challenge, users will have to land at Logjam Lotus. Now, to ensure the highest success rate, they should attempt to land here when the Battle Bus' route is farthest away from the POI.

Due to the distance, most gamers will avoid landing in the area. Upon hitting the ground, they must gear up and max out their shields as soon as possible.

Once enough provisions have been secured, they should move east towards the hills north of Shifty Shafts.

Reach the highest point on Shifty Shafts to earn power levels in Fortnite (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Based on the information provided in the challenge, players do not need to go directly to Shifty Shafts. Simply scaling the hills and reaching the very top will complete the challenge.

However, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Things to remember while approaching Shifty Shafty in Fortnite Chapter 3

Shifty Shafts has stopped being a hot drop location in Fortnite Chapter 3. Nevertheless, given its OG status, lots of try-hards still drop at the location and try to lock it down.

To do so, they often camp on the hill with long-range weapons. Such being the case, this makes the journey from Logjam Lotus to Shifty Shafts a bit difficult.

With so much high ground, users will be unable to find cover if fired upon. While in normal mode, buildings can help avoid taking damage, in Zero Build, this won't be possible unless they are carrying a Cow Catcher with them.

However, since it can't be moved once placed, it's not very useful in this situation.

To avoid taking damage and being pinned down, using a vehicle to traverse the terrain will probably be the safest option. The armor will be able to soak up damage, allowing loopers to push for the hilltop.

If this method proves too difficult, there's one last option for them to try.

While it will take longer to set up, completing the challenge in the bot lobby is by far the easiest thing to do. Since bots will not actively be trying to land in Logjam Lotus or Shifty Shafts to partake in this challenge, gamers will not have to face them in a pitched battle.

Edited by Ravi Iyer