Fortnite: Where to search Cold Blooded Coffers in Chapter 4

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 recently saw the debut of the Most Wanted event, which has brought a lot of new challenges to the table. Many of these are easy to complete and will happen organically, but a few require deliberate effort.

One such challenge is to open Cold Blooded Coffers, which cannot just be found by random looting. They're actually quite difficult to get, and here's how you can find them and complete this task.

Fortnite Chapter 4 guide: How to find and open Cold Blooded Coffers

Step 1: Open the application and load up a match

Open the game up and begin playing a new match (Image via LOGOPED on YouTube)

Once you log in, start up a match: either in Solo, Duos, Trios, Squads, or any Zero Build playlist. The challenges are available in all of them, but not Creative or Save the World. These are purely Battle Royale challenges for the Most Wanted event.

Step 2: Visit Brutal Bastion, Shattered Slabs or Frenzy Splits

Visit one of these locations to begin (Image via Fortnite.GG)

These three POIs currently have Cold Blooded NPCs, which also means they have Cold Blooded vaults. The coffers are present inside these vaults, up to two in each one. This is essentially an IO chest as it's the longer version with better loot. Inside a vault is the only place they can spawn.

Step 3: Fight the Cold Blooded NPCs

Fight the Cold Blooded NPC (Image via Bodil40 on YouTube)

Make sure you have more than enough loot to fight the Fortnite NPCs. They have a lot of health and can be a big challenge, especially if you're in solo mode. Once ready, go in and fight them.

When you knock them down, fully eliminate them. This will drop their Exotic weapon (which is also part of a challenge in the same set) and the key to the vault. This also serves as the map to the vault in a particular POI.

Step 4: Go to the vault

Open the vault with the keycard (Image via Bodil40 on YouTube)

When you hold the keycard in your hand, it will serve as a map. While it's active, there will be a trail guiding you to the vault. Follow it all the way to the destination, which will have a console beside it. Use the keycard there to open the vault. Once you're inside, you will find plenty of loot.

Step 5: Open the Cold Blooded Coffers present inside

Open a Cold Blooded Coffer (Image via Bodil40 on YouTube)

Once inside, there should be two coffers. These will drop an Exotic weapon, so it's worth opening even if you're not trying to complete the challenge. These and the other chests will result in you being ready to take on the world with incredible loot.

You will need to either repeat this guide in different matches or visit other vaults and hope they haven't been looted in order to complete this challenge. Fortnite requires you to open five Cold Blooded Coffers.

Once that's done, the challenge will be completed and the reward will be earned.

