With the Fortnitemares 2023 finally active, players have been tasked with finding and searching for a ghost buried chest in Fortnite. While there are a plethora of activities, the weekly challenges must be completed to earn some XP and level up the seasonal battlepass. The ghost buried chest isn't exactly a new addition.

Epic Games has effectively repurposed a preexisting feature and tied it in with the Halloween theme. With that said, here's everything you need to know about the ghost buried chest in the game.

Fortnite ghost buried chest location

There isn't an exact location for these ghost buried chests. However, they tend to be concentrated in a certain section of the island.

While exploring the island, you will come across ghosts pointing in a certain direction. Upon following in that direction, you will discover a ghost buried chest. Opening these trunks will provide 15k XP and high-value loot. Since they usually contain coveted loot, you could come across weapons and items of legendary rarity.

Where to find a Fortnite ghost buried chest

Buried chests can be found on the northeastern side of the island (Image via Fortnit.gg)

Based on the map given above, the buried chests are concentrated on the northeastern side of the island. Since most of these chests can be found here, there's a high chance of discovering ghost buried variants as well.

You can either make your way to Brutal Bastion or Slappy Shores and go on a ghost hunt. However, remember that a lot of players will be trying to complete this mission. It's important to watch your back while trying to finish this quest alone. To ensure safety, it's best that you attempt this challenge with a teammate or two.

Despite being a straightforward challenge, it can be slightly tedious since the ghost spawns are slightly low.

