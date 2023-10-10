Fortnite: Where to visit Eclipsed Estate or Relentless Retreat

As a part of the new Fortnitemares 2023 challenges, players will have to visit either Eclipsed Estate or Relentless Retreat in Fortnite. Now, these two locations are already on the map, and are considered as named landmarks. In fact, both of them are heavily involved in the ongoing storyline in Chapter 4 Season 4.

This challenge is very simple and can be easily completed in any of the three modes in Fortnite. With that said, here's how you can visit Eclipsed Estate or Relentless Retreat in the game.

How to visit Eclipsed Estate or Relentless Retreat in Fortnite

Interestingly enough, both Eclipsed Estate and Relentless Retreat are located on the western side of the island. To complete this challenge, all you need to do is enter these locations and you're good to go. You can either land somewhere else and then make your way to one of these by road, or you can jump out of the Battle Bus and drop there directly.

As seen in the map below, Eclipsed Estate is towards the northwestern part of the island, while Relentless Retreat is in the southwestern half. So how do you approach this challenge?

You can technically drop into the location straight out of the bus, but that's something almost everyone will do. Although it is the easiest way to complete this challenge, it is slightly risky. With everyone dropping down here, it will all boil down to which player gets their hands on a weapon first.

Relentless Retreat and Eclipsed Estate can be found on the same line (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Secondly, there's also a chance that the first storm circle might be a bit far off from either of these landmarks. If that's the case, you will have to travel a considerable distance to reach the circle, which is slightly unsafe as well. Overall, this method is somewhat risky, and should be attempted only if you trust your shooting and building skills.

The only other alternative is to land at a different location and make your way to either of these two named locations in Fortnite. Although this might take some work, it's comparatively safer. Not only will you have higher odds of getting good loot, there's also a chance that you may face little-to-no resistance while approching Relentless Retreat or Eclipsed Estate. Yes, the question about the storm circle still remains, but that's something that will need to be dealt with.

As of now, this is one of the simplest challenges in Fortnite, and can be completed in the matter of a few minutes. Once you complete this, you will be rewarded with 15k XP for your troubles.

